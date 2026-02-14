Social Media Reacts to Michigan State's Bad Loss at Wisconsin

Against Illinois, Michigan State was able to avoid a three game losing streak with a 85-82 overtime win. Jeremy Fears Jr. would have an amazing bounce back performance with 26 points and 15 assists. Jordan Scott had a great defensive performance on Illinois freshman Keaton Wagler holding him to shooting 2-of-16 from the field and 2-for-8 from three.

Now, Michigan State travels to Madison, Wisconsin and will look to keep the momentum going against the Badgers.

Lets see how Spartan fans react to the the game

First Half

Feb 10, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Nick Boyd (2) drives the ball around Illinois Fighting Illini forward Zvonimir Ivisic (44) during the second half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

At the first TV timeout, Coen Carr would keep the Spartans in the game, scoring all seven points going 2-2 from the field including knocking down a corner three. While the rest of MSU is 0-5 from the field. Meanwhile Wisconsin is 3-5 from the field and a perfect 3-3 from three, including a Nick boyd ankle breaker on Jordan Scott.

Coen Carr hooper 💯 — NYC Roundball (@NycRoundball) February 14, 2026

Jordan Scott🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️ — Eric (@DETszn) February 14, 2026

Wisconsin would continue is hot shooting with two more threes

LMAO ofc Wisconsin just won’t miss — #1 Brandon Beane Hater (@MattTrillano) February 14, 2026

Spartans would continue to struggle shooting from the field going 5-15 from the field. At the second tv timeout, Wisconsin has a 19-14 lead.

Asked Michigan State to make an open jump shot pic.twitter.com/itvm8n9zHY — carter landis (@CarterLandis3) February 14, 2026

Wisconsin would go on a 12-0 run to go up 29-14, forcing Tom Izzo to call a timeout.

Does wisconsin just own the state of michigan this year — Tony (@Aberrelez_12) February 14, 2026

Wisconsin would continue its dominance from three and pulling away with a 32-14 lead with eight minutes remaining in the first half.

I turned on the msu game when they were down 3. Now they're down 18 and I haven't seen them score yet. Nice! — Colin Blackmer (@cbobb10) February 14, 2026

Michigan State would then get back into the game with a 9-0 run and bringing the deficit to nine and forcing a Wisconsin timeout.

Wow msu on a 15-0 run followed by 3 touch fouls on the defense end to ruin momentum leading to a 9-0 run the other way? How is it this blatant and no one says anything? — Keaton Wagler enjoyer (@Daddybrad_ILL) February 14, 2026

At the end of the first half, Wisconsins Nick Boyd would have 20 points on 8-12 shooting from the field and 4-5 from three point range and Wisconsin would make 10 first half threes. Michigan State on the other hand would only make five.

What happened to November-December MSU? — Matthew Felan (@matthewfelan) February 14, 2026

Nick Boyd is easily NBA talent he’s unbelievable — LeWeather Man (@calvjohnjr_tyb) February 14, 2026

Second Half

Michigan State just cant get stops against the Badgers and would trade baskets to start the second half.

One of the laziest defensive efforts i have ever seen from Michigan State Basketball.



Absolutely pathetic. — Don (@nickdonstar13) February 14, 2026

Spartans continue to struggle on the defensive side of the ballat Wisconsin took a 20 point lead.

Michigan state just refuses to play perimeter defense. Gotta think three first with Wisconsin. — Jackson (@Jackson82189915) February 14, 2026

Wisconsin would add to its lead, going up 24 with under 10 minutes remaining in the game.

Michigan State is the worst top 10 basketball team maybe ever? — Paulie Walnuts (@forgetaboutiteh) February 14, 2026

Michigan State would think to have gotten called a foul called on Wisconsin for Jaxon Kohler to shoot free throws. However after looking at the replay, the call would be called on MSU for a hook and hold.

Austin Rapp's 5th personal foul has been reversed and it is now a flagrant hook and hold foul on Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler#Badgers pic.twitter.com/pIr8x8PVSs — Flagrant🦡 (@FlagrantBadgers) February 14, 2026

Michigan State would get blown out of Wisconsin 92-71. With this loss, the SPartans fall to 20-5 on the season and fifth in the conference standings. Michigan State will return home to East Lansing and play former Spartan Xavier Booker and UCLA.

