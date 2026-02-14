Social Media Reacts to Michigan State's Bad Loss at Wisconsin
Against Illinois, Michigan State was able to avoid a three game losing streak with a 85-82 overtime win. Jeremy Fears Jr. would have an amazing bounce back performance with 26 points and 15 assists. Jordan Scott had a great defensive performance on Illinois freshman Keaton Wagler holding him to shooting 2-of-16 from the field and 2-for-8 from three.
Now, Michigan State travels to Madison, Wisconsin and will look to keep the momentum going against the Badgers.
Lets see how Spartan fans react to the the game
First Half
At the first TV timeout, Coen Carr would keep the Spartans in the game, scoring all seven points going 2-2 from the field including knocking down a corner three. While the rest of MSU is 0-5 from the field. Meanwhile Wisconsin is 3-5 from the field and a perfect 3-3 from three, including a Nick boyd ankle breaker on Jordan Scott.
Wisconsin would continue is hot shooting with two more threes
Spartans would continue to struggle shooting from the field going 5-15 from the field. At the second tv timeout, Wisconsin has a 19-14 lead.
Wisconsin would go on a 12-0 run to go up 29-14, forcing Tom Izzo to call a timeout.
Wisconsin would continue its dominance from three and pulling away with a 32-14 lead with eight minutes remaining in the first half.
Michigan State would then get back into the game with a 9-0 run and bringing the deficit to nine and forcing a Wisconsin timeout.
At the end of the first half, Wisconsins Nick Boyd would have 20 points on 8-12 shooting from the field and 4-5 from three point range and Wisconsin would make 10 first half threes. Michigan State on the other hand would only make five.
Second Half
Michigan State just cant get stops against the Badgers and would trade baskets to start the second half.
Spartans continue to struggle on the defensive side of the ballat Wisconsin took a 20 point lead.
Wisconsin would add to its lead, going up 24 with under 10 minutes remaining in the game.
Michigan State would think to have gotten called a foul called on Wisconsin for Jaxon Kohler to shoot free throws. However after looking at the replay, the call would be called on MSU for a hook and hold.
Michigan State would get blown out of Wisconsin 92-71. With this loss, the SPartans fall to 20-5 on the season and fifth in the conference standings. Michigan State will return home to East Lansing and play former Spartan Xavier Booker and UCLA.
