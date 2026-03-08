Social Media Reacts to MSU's Loss at Michigan
Michigan State is coming off its senior day win against Rutgers. What was supposed to be a dominant victory, turned into a nail bitter under two minutes. However, the Spartans were able to get the 91-87 victory. Coen Carr led the Spartans with 21 points on 6-9 shooting and with eight free throws.
Now the Spartans looks to get revenge for its home loss against Michigan, as they travel to Ann Arbor for the last game of the season before the Big Ten tournament. Let's see how MSU fans react to this heated rivalry game:
First Half
At the first tv timeout, MSU is playing much better defense compared to the first game between the two teams. Michigan is shooting just 1-8 from the field.
Cam Ward picks up two early fouls, making the MSU front court very thin.
Jeremy Fears is hit with a technical foul after kicking his leg up on Michigan guard Elliot Cadeau.
Then, Michigan's Aday Mara is called for a technical foul after a push from behind on Carson Cooper.
Then Trey McKenney would get a technical foul after knocking the ball out of Jaxon Kohlers hands as Kohler tried to inbound. Very chippy game in Ann Arbor.
Michigan then goes on a run to take a nine point lead after a Yaxel Lendeborg three.
Kur Teng Knocks down two three to tie the game at 27.
After trading baskets, Michigan State goes on an 8-0 run for a 41-37 lead. Michigan big men have been in foul trouble, leading to the Spartans getting to the basket easier.
Yaxel Lendeborg breaks Coen Carrs ankles, then drive to the hoop for an easy layup
At halftime, Michigan leads the SPartans 42-41. After a chippy 10 minutes, both teams got back to playing actual basketball and competed at a high level.
Second Half
At the start of the second half, Michigan State and Michigan would play good and physical basketball. Aday Mara would be hit with a flagrant one after trying holding Jeremy Fears from a break away layup.
Lendeborg and Carr would have back to back posters on each other.
Jeremy Fears take a breather and without him on the floor, the Spartans offense cant find much rhythm.
Michigan goes on an 11-0 run and are now in the drivers seat with eight minutes remaining.
Tom Izzo not happy with the defensive rotation allowing Lendeborg to get open and knock down a three to give Michigan a six point lead.
Carson Cooper would get called for a flagrent foul trying to get Aday Mara to the line. Elliot Cadeau would miss a three but Rodey Gale would get the rebound, sealing the win for Michigan.
Michigan State loses to Michigan with a final score of 90-80.
