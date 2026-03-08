Social Media Reacts to MSU's Loss at Michigan

Michigan State is coming off its senior day win against Rutgers. What was supposed to be a dominant victory, turned into a nail bitter under two minutes. However, the Spartans were able to get the 91-87 victory. Coen Carr led the Spartans with 21 points on 6-9 shooting and with eight free throws.

Now the Spartans looks to get revenge for its home loss against Michigan, as they travel to Ann Arbor for the last game of the season before the Big Ten tournament. Let's see how MSU fans react to this heated rivalry game:

First Half

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler, left, scores as Michigan's Morez Johnson Jr. defends during the second half on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At the first tv timeout, MSU is playing much better defense compared to the first game between the two teams. Michigan is shooting just 1-8 from the field.

MSU is locked on defense better strap up — Josh 〽️ (@UMFanJosh) March 8, 2026

Cam Ward picks up two early fouls, making the MSU front court very thin.

Izzo mentioned a healthy Cam Ward could make the difference. He's picked up two fouls in the first five minutes. — Tim Marshall (@TimMarshall99) March 8, 2026

Jeremy Fears is hit with a technical foul after kicking his leg up on Michigan guard Elliot Cadeau.

Jeremy Fears is the biggest fake tough guy I’ve ever seen, your not tough enough to kick a dude in the balls every game — Dale (@dalemetrics) March 8, 2026

Then, Michigan's Aday Mara is called for a technical foul after a push from behind on Carson Cooper.

Technical foul on Aday Mara for giving Carson Cooper a little shove in the back after a Roddy Gayle Jr. layup.



This one is less than seven minutes in and we're already losing cabin pressure. Refs have to find a way to get this back on the rails. — Tony Garcia | Detroit Free Press (@RealTonyGarcia) March 8, 2026

Then Trey McKenney would get a technical foul after knocking the ball out of Jaxon Kohlers hands as Kohler tried to inbound. Very chippy game in Ann Arbor.

MSU Michigan rivalry is officially back to being insanely toxic — Evan Greenfield (@EvanGreenfield6) March 8, 2026

Michigan then goes on a run to take a nine point lead after a Yaxel Lendeborg three.

Yax is a stud! Remember when MSU fanboys tried to tell us he was bad? 😂😂 — Wolverine Nation (@UofMcrazies) March 8, 2026

Kur Teng Knocks down two three to tie the game at 27.

LETS GO KUR TENG — Fo Fo (@Fo__________Fo) March 8, 2026

After trading baskets, Michigan State goes on an 8-0 run for a 41-37 lead. Michigan big men have been in foul trouble, leading to the Spartans getting to the basket easier.

TRAIL CHEESE



JAXON KOHLER - SILVWR CATCH AND SHOOT BADGE — J-Rell: Black Alumni (@rell2tru) March 8, 2026

Yaxel Lendeborg breaks Coen Carrs ankles, then drive to the hoop for an easy layup

Yaxel Lendeborg is a dawg — Caroline Soyars (@caroline_soyars) March 8, 2026

At halftime, Michigan leads the SPartans 42-41. After a chippy 10 minutes, both teams got back to playing actual basketball and competed at a high level.

Once we got back the messiness of the first 10 minutes, a pretty good college basketball game broke out.



MSU is winning both the TO and rebounding battle and has generated 10 more shots from the field. But UofM has a +4 made FT advantage and is shooting slightly better. — Dr. Green and White (@PaulFanson) March 8, 2026

Second Half

At the start of the second half, Michigan State and Michigan would play good and physical basketball. Aday Mara would be hit with a flagrant one after trying holding Jeremy Fears from a break away layup.

Mara with another unnecessary foul there. Between that and letting MSU leak out on made baskets because folks are too busy trying to stunt, this game is closer than it should be — Les (@AGuyNamedLeslie) March 8, 2026

Lendeborg and Carr would have back to back posters on each other.

Yaxel and Coen share back to back dunks. The energy in here is palpable. MSU up 3 — Kyle Keegan (@keegskyle) March 8, 2026

Jeremy Fears take a breather and without him on the floor, the Spartans offense cant find much rhythm.

Divine Ugochukwu injury really hurting MSU when Fears is off the court. No hate towards Denham but his level just is not what we need. Hes a fine player. — Tony Stark (@tony__stark10) March 8, 2026

Michigan goes on an 11-0 run and are now in the drivers seat with eight minutes remaining.

Michigan with a kill shot.



Wolverines on an 11-0 run and have taken their largest lead of the second half. It all started when Fears left the game for 60 seconds and MSU turned it over twice and gave up two buckets.



Michigan 68, Michigan State 61, 8:29 left. — Tony Garcia | Detroit Free Press (@RealTonyGarcia) March 8, 2026

Tom Izzo not happy with the defensive rotation allowing Lendeborg to get open and knock down a three to give Michigan a six point lead.

Kohler gives up a 3 to Lendeborg in the corner. Timeout MSU, Izzo spikes a clipboard as he huddles. MSU trailing 76-70 with 3:27 to play. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) March 8, 2026

Carson Cooper would get called for a flagrent foul trying to get Aday Mara to the line. Elliot Cadeau would miss a three but Rodey Gale would get the rebound, sealing the win for Michigan.

6 bench points for MSU (all from Teng). 24 for Michigan. — Al Martin (@__AlMartin) March 8, 2026

Michigan State loses to Michigan with a final score of 90-80.