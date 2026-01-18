Social Media Reacts to Michigan State's Win vs. Washington
In this story:
Michigan State is coming off a great second half against the Indiana Hoosiers. Jeremy Fears would set a new career high in points with 23 while also having 10 assists to lead the Spartans to a 81-60 victory.
Lets look at how Spartan fans reacted to the Spartans game against Washington.
First Half
At the first TV timeout, Michigan State is down 10-9 on the road against Washington.
Michigan State fans have made an impact in Seattle Washington as they have made their voices heard.
At the second media timeout, Michigan State is on a 10-0 run and are controlling this game.
The Spartans have done a great job with not allowing Washington to make three point shots as they are only 1-8 from beyond the arc.
Michigan State continues to control the game as the third tv timeout the Sparans are still up eight with a 26-18 score.
Michigan State has done a great job on the defensive side of the ball as they held the Huskies to 0-4 shooting from the field in their last four attempts before the final tv timeout.
Washington would start to knock down some shots and would get back into this game, Jeremy Fears would call a timeout with a little under 45 seconds left in the half. Kur Teng would miss a three point shot, but msu would force a Washignton tournover and would unfortunatly miss another three point shot attempted by Jordan Scott. MSU would go into halftime up eight with a score 39-31.
Second Half
To start the second half, MSU looks sluggish while shooting 4-12 from the field. MSU would also have unnecessary fouls as freshman Cam Ward would have an unusual fast break fould that would be upgraded to a flagrant one as it was deemed unnecisary.
MSU would also struggle from the free throw line in the game against Washington. The Spartans have shot 6-12 from the line.
Jeremy Fears is having another great performance as he is leading the Spartans in scoring once agains with 15 on 5-7 shooting with under eight minutes left in the game.
Jeremy Fears has stepped up big time in the game against Washington. Jaxon Kohler struggled as he finished with only five points in the game on uncharacteristically bad shooting from the field as he was 3-11 and 0-5 from three point range.
Michigan State will now move to 16-2 on the season and will also move to 6-1 in the Big Ten. MSU will also have its first west coast win as they lost both west coast games last season.
