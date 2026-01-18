Social Media Reacts to Michigan State's Win vs. Washington

Michigan State is coming off a great second half against the Indiana Hoosiers. Jeremy Fears would set a new career high in points with 23 while also having 10 assists to lead the Spartans to a 81-60 victory.

Lets look at how Spartan fans reacted to the Spartans game against Washington.

First Half

At the first TV timeout, Michigan State is down 10-9 on the road against Washington.

Michigan State fans have made an impact in Seattle Washington as they have made their voices heard.

Pro msu crowd over 2000 miles away is impressive — Mark Damelio (@kerttangfan) January 17, 2026

At the second media timeout, Michigan State is on a 10-0 run and are controlling this game.

Media timeout with 11:36 left in the first half.

Michigan State is on a 10-0 run and leads 21-13.#Huskies #PurpleReign — Teren Kowatsch (@Teren_Kowatsch) January 17, 2026

The Spartans have done a great job with not allowing Washington to make three point shots as they are only 1-8 from beyond the arc.

Washington's three-point woes are biting them (yet again) early in this game. With 7:55 remaining in the first half, the Huskies are 1-7 from long range as they trail Michigan State 26-18 — Roman Tomashoff (@rtomashoff34) January 17, 2026

Michigan State continues to control the game as the third tv timeout the Sparans are still up eight with a 26-18 score.

Media timeout with 7:55 left in the first half.

Washington is 1-of-its-last-8 in field goal attempts and trails 26-18. Michigan State will have two free throws after the break.#Huskies #PurpleReign — Teren Kowatsch (@Teren_Kowatsch) January 17, 2026

Michigan State has done a great job on the defensive side of the ball as they held the Huskies to 0-4 shooting from the field in their last four attempts before the final tv timeout.

Timeout on the floor with 3:01 remaining in the first half. Spartans lead 36-25. Points off of turnovers and 2nd chance points the difference in the first half. Michigan State has nine 2nd chance points and nine points off turnovers. #Huskies @CascadiasportsN — Andrew Bailie (@BailieHuskyFB) January 17, 2026

Washington would start to knock down some shots and would get back into this game, Jeremy Fears would call a timeout with a little under 45 seconds left in the half. Kur Teng would miss a three point shot, but msu would force a Washignton tournover and would unfortunatly miss another three point shot attempted by Jordan Scott. MSU would go into halftime up eight with a score 39-31.

HALF: MSU leads Washington 39-31. A 10-0 run fueled by Kur Teng's 3s making the difference.



Strong half from MSU. Hannes Steinbach has 11 pts and 7 boards for UW, but the Spartans also got 7 ORBs that half. MSU bench outscoring UW's 17-0



Also there's a halftime weiner dog race. — Connor Earegood (@ConnorEaregood) January 17, 2026

Second Half

To start the second half, MSU looks sluggish while shooting 4-12 from the field. MSU would also have unnecessary fouls as freshman Cam Ward would have an unusual fast break fould that would be upgraded to a flagrant one as it was deemed unnecisary.

I don’t like how this half is trending for MSU. They look like they’re unfocused and simply going the motions. — Adam Ruff (@AdamRuffPhoto) January 18, 2026

MSU would also struggle from the free throw line in the game against Washington. The Spartans have shot 6-12 from the line.

MSU once again 50% from the free throw line….. — Corey (@coreyjose5) January 18, 2026

MSU sucks at free throws when I watch them attempt free throws. — Collin (@packalanche) January 18, 2026

Jeremy Fears is having another great performance as he is leading the Spartans in scoring once agains with 15 on 5-7 shooting with under eight minutes left in the game.

Jeremy Fears is annihilating Washington in the PnR right now — Rob (@bert_cleary6) January 18, 2026

I think another Fears kid will be on an NBA roster next year. Jeremy Fears is hooping! — CCH's Finest (@kingof708) January 18, 2026

Jeremy Fears has stepped up big time in the game against Washington. Jaxon Kohler struggled as he finished with only five points in the game on uncharacteristically bad shooting from the field as he was 3-11 and 0-5 from three point range.

This is two straight games where MSU’s offense has been carried by Jeremy Fears at a time when the rest of the squad looked stuck in mud (1H vs IU, 2H vs UW).



His all around leadership is coming to the forefront.



Fears leads, teammates follow. — Adam Ruff (@AdamRuffPhoto) January 18, 2026

Michigan State will now move to 16-2 on the season and will also move to 6-1 in the Big Ten. MSU will also have its first west coast win as they lost both west coast games last season.

Victory for MSU! 16-2! 💚🤍 — Zach Gendron (@iAmGendron) January 18, 2026

East Lansing is 2,300 miles away from Seattle and MSU fans are out numbering Washington fans tonight 😂 — Cole 🌪️ (@cole__r32) January 18, 2026

