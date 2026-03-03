MSU's Izzo Speaks on Upcoming Senior Night, Game vs. Rutgers

EAST LANSING, Mich. --- The last game at the Breslin Center for a couple of players is near.

No. 8 Michigan State (24-5 overall, 14-4 Big Ten) is looking for one last win at home this season when it takes on Rutgers (12-17, 5-13) on Thursday night. The Spartans will be honoring seniors Jaxon Kohler , Carson Cooper , Denham Wojcik, Trey Fort, and Nick Sanders following the game, as well as the senior team managers.

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler yells after being introduced as a starter before a game against Northwestern at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

This night that comes around every year is special to Tom Izzo . He's seen lots of players come in and out of his program across 31 seasons now as MSU's head coach, and as somebody who used to play himself at Northern Michigan, he wants to ensure that Senior Night is a memorable one for his players.

"You always want to see your seniors go out the right way," Izzo said Tuesday afternoon. "In each and every way, they [all] have done something for us."

Full Tom Izzo Press Conference

More from Izzo on Senior Night

Michigan State's Tom Izzo shakes the hand of an Ohio State assistant before a game at the Breslin Center on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

One big thing that Izzo really appreciates is how many people stick around to honor the seniors of the program. There usually are not too many seats empty when the seniors kiss the Spartan logo at mid-court and then officially get honored after the game.

"I've seen a lot of Senior Nights where you come out and the place is half-empty because people leave or, a lot of places, have it before the game," Izzo said. "I did that once or twice my first couple years. I think that brought more nerve-wracking and more this and that and not as good of an appreciation."

Michigan State's Tom Izzo shouts instructions out during a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The tough part about having Senior Night festivities after the game, though, is that sometimes a slightly awkward situation unfolds where MSU loses. Izzo reflected on when it happened during Draymond Green's senior season, where Michigan State lost at the buzzer to Ohio State in 2012 when the Spartans were trying to lock up an outright Big Ten regular season title.

"That's what you dread: you dread having Senior Day and losing," Izzo said. "But it's part of life. You've got to learn how to deal with it, so I learned that day that it's not all bad. We're still appreciating a four-year span, not a one-night deal."

Michigan State's Tom Izzo yells at a referee about a call made during a game against Northwestern at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

On paper, Rutgers should be an opponent that the Spartans should take down relatively easily. The Scarlet Knights are currently 158th in the NET rankings, which is the lowest mark in the Big Ten. Still, they gave MSU all it could handle in Piscataway back on Jan. 27, with Michigan State needing a semi-miraculous comeback to win in overtime.

"You look at their record, Rutgers was the one team that played us as good or better than any of the other teams that we're playing," Izzo said. "We earned it at the end out there, but they probably deserved to beat us."

Michigan State's Tom Izzo speaks at a press conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at the Breslin Center about Senior Night and an upcoming game vs. Rutgers. | Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on Izzo's presser when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW