Social Media Reacts to MSU's Road Win at Indiana

Tom Izzo and Michigan State are coming off a bigtime win against Purdue for its first win in Mackey Arena since 2014. Carson Cooper had a great game with another team high of 15 points and six rebounds on 6-9 shooting from the field. Jeremy Fears would have a great second second half and finish with 12 points, and Kur Teng had 13 while coming off the bench.

Now the Spartans travel to play against Indiana in Bloomington and will look to keep the momentum going with the end of the regular season around the corner.

First Half

Mar 1, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler (0) dribbles against Indiana Hoosiers forward Reed Bailey (1) during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Jaxon Kohler getting the ball early to get him going on the offensive end of the floor with four quick points.

Jaxon Kohler is fouled on the Spartans first possession, and will head to the line for two shots. Good for both FTs, as MSU starts off the afternoon with a 2pt lead #MSUvsIU — Lansing Sports Network (@LNSSportNetwork) March 1, 2026

Jaxon Kohler continues to dominate on offense with nine of the Spartans 11 points, including a three point shot.

This is a matchup where Kohler could get his swagger back against a small IU front line. So far, so good, as he's got 9 points and MSU leads the Hoosiers 11-5 at Assembly Hall. — Stephen Brooks (@StephenM_Brooks) March 1, 2026

Jaxon Kohler 🔥🔥 — 💕 melissa (@lissopoliss) March 1, 2026

After an Indian 5-0 run to make the score 14-10 Spartans lead, Michigan State would go on a 7-0 run with 11:24 left in the half. Michigan State has made 8-10 from the field and 3-4 from three, including a crowed silencer from Kur Teng after the Indiana run.

Kur Teng 3 — msu trustees (@msutrustees) March 1, 2026

MSU has 6 assists so far, Indiana 0. Spartans shooting 80% from the field. #iubb — Mike Schumann @ The Daily Hoosier (@daily_hoosier) March 1, 2026

Michigan State continues to shoot the lights out from the perimeter, going 7-11 from downtown and 12-18 from the field. Kur Teng is a perfect 4-4 from three.

KUR TENG LET IT BANGGG — Q. (@Queskio) March 1, 2026

At the end of the half, Michigan State leads Indiana 45-37. Jaxon Kohler and Kur Teng lead the Spartans with 14 and 12 points, while Jeremy Fears follows with nine points and seven assists.

Great half for Kohler. You love to see it #MSU #SpartanNation — Jason Sullivan (@JSulli2121) March 1, 2026

Second Half

Mar 1, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) celebrates against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Indiana would play much more aggresive to open the second half. However after each made basket by the Hoosier, MSU would answer on the other end.

IU’s ability to make a 3 just as MSU starts to pull away is incredible — Sav (@B1Gsad) March 1, 2026

Indiana would challenge an out of bounds call and overturn the call. The Hoosiers would then hit a three off the u=inbound, cutting the MSU lead to six.

With momentum swinging in Indianas favor, Kur Teng would hit a big time three point shot to silence the crowd. This was after the Spartans would grab two offensive rebounds.

kur wardell curry teng! — Q. (@Queskio) March 1, 2026

Michigan State dominating on the offensive glass. Indiana seems to be running out of gas and are exhausted having to run up and down the court with the Spartans

Hoosiers getting killed on the offensive glass right now as Michigan State continues to extend possessions. 72-62 MSU. — Zach Cohn (@ZachCohn2007) March 1, 2026

After not being able to make a shot for six minutes, Jeremy Fears hit the dagger mid-range jumper to put the Spartans up 10 with 56 seconds remaining in the game. In the end, Michigan State beats the Hoosiers 77-64.

We might need to start calling Jeremy Fears the grim reaper the way he is taking out other point guards — Johnny Spirit’s Paint Bucket (@JohnnyBuckets0) March 1, 2026

