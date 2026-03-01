Social Media Reacts to MSU's Road Win at Indiana
Tom Izzo and Michigan State are coming off a bigtime win against Purdue for its first win in Mackey Arena since 2014. Carson Cooper had a great game with another team high of 15 points and six rebounds on 6-9 shooting from the field. Jeremy Fears would have a great second second half and finish with 12 points, and Kur Teng had 13 while coming off the bench.
Now the Spartans travel to play against Indiana in Bloomington and will look to keep the momentum going with the end of the regular season around the corner.
First Half
Jaxon Kohler getting the ball early to get him going on the offensive end of the floor with four quick points.
Jaxon Kohler continues to dominate on offense with nine of the Spartans 11 points, including a three point shot.
After an Indian 5-0 run to make the score 14-10 Spartans lead, Michigan State would go on a 7-0 run with 11:24 left in the half. Michigan State has made 8-10 from the field and 3-4 from three, including a crowed silencer from Kur Teng after the Indiana run.
Michigan State continues to shoot the lights out from the perimeter, going 7-11 from downtown and 12-18 from the field. Kur Teng is a perfect 4-4 from three.
At the end of the half, Michigan State leads Indiana 45-37. Jaxon Kohler and Kur Teng lead the Spartans with 14 and 12 points, while Jeremy Fears follows with nine points and seven assists.
Second Half
Indiana would play much more aggresive to open the second half. However after each made basket by the Hoosier, MSU would answer on the other end.
Indiana would challenge an out of bounds call and overturn the call. The Hoosiers would then hit a three off the u=inbound, cutting the MSU lead to six.
With momentum swinging in Indianas favor, Kur Teng would hit a big time three point shot to silence the crowd. This was after the Spartans would grab two offensive rebounds.
Michigan State dominating on the offensive glass. Indiana seems to be running out of gas and are exhausted having to run up and down the court with the Spartans
After not being able to make a shot for six minutes, Jeremy Fears hit the dagger mid-range jumper to put the Spartans up 10 with 56 seconds remaining in the game. In the end, Michigan State beats the Hoosiers 77-64.
