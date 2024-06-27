Spartan Legacy Jase Richardson Quickly Felt Embraced by the Program
Michigan State men's basketball freshman guard Jase Richardson, of course, was quite familiar with the Spartans prior to signing with the program in November.
Richardson is the son of Michigan State legend Jason Richardson, who went on to have a long NBA career. While his father knows Coach Tom Izzo and the program he runs all too well, Jase had to see it for himself.
"I just felt like going into my final decision, I felt like the team really separated [from others] -- when I came on my visit, I felt like it was like a family atmosphere, they took care of me when I was here," Jase said at the first night of the 2024 Moneyball Pro-Am. "And just being on the team, I felt like I can come off the bench and help the team with the guard spot and just be a vocal leader."
Jason played for two seasons under Coach Izzo, having been part of two Final Four trips, including the 2000 national title. Jase, who will now be playing under Izzo almost a quarter of a century later, believes the legendary head coach will hold him to a higher standard.
"I feel like he's going to be a little bit harder on me now, but I feel like he's just been a great guy to me," he said. "He's been helping me, just checking up on me and taking care of me."
Jase said his father told him to "expect Izzo's yelling."
"That's the one thing he told me about," he said. "So, I've been watching a couple games, I've been seeing it, so I got to get ready for that."
According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Jase, a four-star recruit out of Columbus High School in Miami, Florida, was ranked the No. 7 class of 2024 recruit in the state of Florida, the No. 3 combo guard in his class and the No. 31 recruit in the nation.
Jase had also received offers from Alabama, Florida, Kansas, USC, Virginia, Arizona State, Arkansas, San Diego State and Washington, among others. He committed to Michigan State in October.
