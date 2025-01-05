Spartan Legend Magic Johnson Receives Prestigious Award
Michigan State legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson, arguably the greatest point guard to ever play the game of basketball, was one of 19 people to have been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Saturday.
The awards were presented by President Joe Biden, whose term in office will conclude on Jan. 20.
According to The White House, "The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the Nation’s highest civilian honor, presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors."
Johnson, an NCAA national champion with the Spartans and five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, was honored along with names like Denzel Washington, Michael J. Fox, Hillary Clinton, Robert Francis Kennedy, Bono, Ralph Lauren and Bill Nye.
Johnson took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his gratitude:
"I am so humbled and overwhelmed with emotion right now. It is an absolute honor and privilege that President Joe Biden selected me for the esteemed Presidential Medal of Freedom award. Never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined that this kid from Lansing, MI would one day grow up and receive one of the highest civilian awards of the United States.
"To be in the company of so many remarkable individuals is both humbling and inspiring. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to President Biden for his leadership and for recognizing the contributions of so many who are working to make a difference in our nation, especially inner cities of America, and across the world.
"This award is not just mine; it belongs to everyone who has helped me become the person and businessman I am today—my parents Earvin Sr. and Christine, wife Cookie, my kids Andre, EJ and Elisa; my brothers and sisters, friends, mentors, and colleagues. It also belongs to everyone who has dedicated themselves to the causes of freedom, justice, and equality.
"I accept this honor with a deep sense of responsibility. It serves as a reminder of the work still ahead and the change we can all help bring about! I promise to keep working to make a positive difference for our country and the world."
