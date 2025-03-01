Spartans Hope to Score Five-Star, No. 4 Prospect in Three-Team Race
The Michigan State Spartans are one of three final schools on the list to land five-star combo guard Agot Makeer, the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class.
According to 247Sports national basketball recruiting analyst Dushawn London, Makeer has narrowed her choices down to three schools and will announce her commitment today at noon today.
The Spartans are competing for one of the best recruits in the country alongside two of the most prolific women's basketball programs in the past few decades in the UConn Huskies and South Carolina Gamecocks.
Those two illustrious programs have combined to win 13 of the past 24 National Championships and are in the running for Makeer. Despite not having the same sort of resume, the Spartans' recent success has led them to be one of the final choices for the five-star guard.
Michigan State is currently ranked No. 23 in the country, holding a 20-8 overall record and 10-7 in Big Ten play. It is no surprise that Coach Robyn Fralick's program looks more enticing to some of the nation's top talent when they are finding success.
Makeer hails from Toronto, Can., but attends Monteverde Academy, one of the top basketball high schools in the country, located outside of Orlando, Fla. She transferred to Monteverde this past offseason and has been a standout star for one of the best teams in the country.
247Sports' Brandon Clay broke down Makeer's strengths and versatility that has allowed her to become one of the best players in the country. She is the No. 1 ranked combo guard in the country, a McDonalds All-American, and a potential program-changer for Michigan State.
"Makeer has still flashed the versatility in the backcourt that makes her such a high level recruit," Clay wrote. "Makeer has added some physical strength but might be years away from truly filling out in that way. Her ability to play either guard position and even some Small Forward, provides roster flexibility that few in her class can match."
Regardless of the outcome of Makeer's decision, the Spartans have shown the ability to compete for the best players in the country. The program rarely receives interest from the absolute best players in the country but is starting to enter the conversation as an optimal destination for the nation's best.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.