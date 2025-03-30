Why Auburn's Bruce Pearl Believes MSU Isn't the 'Underdog'
Michigan State is a day away from what will be its toughest and most important game of the season.
After having yet to face a team higher than a 6 seed in this NCAA Tournament, the Spartans will not only be going up against one of the top teams in the nation, they'll be seeing the No. 1 overall seed, Auburn.
What a challenge this will be, not only because Auburn is (seeding-wise) the best team left in this tournament, but because Michigan State has struggled in all three of its tournament games so far, needing second-half turnarounds to ultimately come away victorious.
If you ask most, they probably will tell you Michigan State is the underdog in Sunday's matchup.
Not Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, though.
"We're a team made up of only one five-star," Pearl said when he addressed the media on Saturday. "One of the things I reminded my guys of, there are several guys on the Michigan State roster that are McDonald's All-Americans. I have one, and that's Tahaad Pettiford. He's pretty good."
Pearl's reasoning was quite complimentary and, in some ways, made sense.
"Most of our guys are guys that were mid-majors or junior college or Division II," he said. "I'm not going to let Michigan State play the underdog card even though we're No. 1 seed and they're No. 2 seed, no, they're Michigan State.
"They're Kansas, they're Duke, they're North Carolina, and we're Auburn. We know our place. We know what we're trying to go up against, and we know the uphill battle that it is when you play against a Hall-of-Fame coach and obviously a legendary program."
Pearl was later asked who the underdog was, if not Michigan State (as if there was a third dog in the fight).
"Auburn," Pearl said. "This is the third time in our history we've gone to the Elite Eight. This is uncharted water for us. We're talking about Michigan State. We're talking about Tom Izzo."
If Pearl needs to give his team extra motivation, by all means, go for it. In the Elite Eight, though, nobody should really need that when you're three more wins away from glory.
Sunday's game is set for 5:05 p.m. EST.
