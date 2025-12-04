Breaking Down Details of MSU's Pat Fitzgerald's Contract

The Pat Fitzgerald era at Michigan State has arrived, and the newest head football coach has signed a five-year deal with the school.

Fitzgerald's contract, which Spartan Nation has obtained a copy of, has some interesting elements in it that are slightly different from Jonathan Smith's deal. Let's break it down.

Fitzgerald's Salary, Incentives

Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald, center, poses with a namesake jersey next to MSU president Kevin Guskiewicz, left, and athletic director J Batt, right, during Fitzgerald's introductory press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. | Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI

In total, it is a five-year, $30 million deal for Fitzgerald, though it's more complex than that. Fitzgerald is going to receive a total salary of $5 million for his first year at Michigan State and will then get a $500,000 raise for every year after that. For comparison, Smith will receive about $6.5 million in buyout money to not coach the Spartans next year.

One clause in Fitzgerald's contract is that from 2026-28, if MSU achieves seven regular seasons, it automatically gives him a one-year extension on this current deal. This was also in Smith's contract.

What was not in Smith's contract so much was the large amount of performance-based incentives. The biggest one for Fitzgerald is that he receives a $500,000 bonus for getting MSU to bowl eligibility, another $500,000 for a seventh victory, and another $500,000 for win number eight. That's the same bonus for Fitzgerald if we were to win the national championship.

So, if Michigan State goes 8-4 next season, Fitzgerald would get $1.5 million in bonuses and also get that automatic one-year extension to his deal.

Michigan State football coach Pat Fitzgerald, right, shakes hands with Greg Williams, left, during Fitzgerald's introductory press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Tom Izzo Football Building in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There's also plenty of other bonuses for Fitzgerald if he were to lead the Spartans to the College Football Playoff. He'd get $200,000 for getting MSU in, and get more and more bonuses as the team progresses.

Let's say the dream season happens --- 16-0, Big Ten champions, national champions. Fitzgerald would net $3.5 million in bonuses on top of his salary of $5-7 million. There's also a $35,000 bonus for winning National Coach of the Year, $25,000 for Big Ten Coach of the Year, and $25,000 for achieving an 85% team graduation success rate.

Buyouts

Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald speaks during his introductory press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Tom Izzo Football Building in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Michigan State were to fire Fitzgerald without cause, it would owe Fitzgerald 72.5% of the remaining salary on his contract. Smith's number was 85%, making this a more MSU-friendly deal, especially since incentives don't count towards that buyout number.

Firing Fitzgerald after just his first season would come with a tag of $18.1 million; Smith's was $32.5 million.

If Fitzgerald were to want to accept another job, it would cost him $6.5 million during his first year, $5 million in the second year, $4 million in his third year, $3 million in year four, and then $1 million in his final year.

There are also some standard benefits, like two "luxury dealer-provided automobiles," a membership to a country club, and personal use of a private jet for 25 hours per year.

Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald speaks to the media following his formal introductory press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. | Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI