WATCH: Michigan State's Coen Carr Speaks After Win Over UNM
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Michigan State sophomore forward Coen Carr once again acted as a momentum booster in the Spartans' 71-63 win over New Mexico on Sunday.
The second-year Spartan turned in 8 points and six rebounds and served as a significant contributor in the Spartans' come-from-behind effort against the Lobos when their season was in jeopardy.
Carr's performance followed his career showing against Bryant, in which he finished with career highs in points (18) and rebounds (nine). He continues to prove himself to be a key component for his team in this NCAA Tournament.
Carr addressed the media after the game. You can watch some of his availability below:
Below is a transcript of Michigan State coach Tom Izzo's opening statement of his postgame press conference:
Izzo: "We're going to Atlanta, and all the meals are on you, right, guys?
"Well, opening statement is another team that really, I thought, played well. The first half of that game, that was as good of a barrage as we've had hit us. It wasn't that we were down a lot, 10 points, but it just seemed like we weren't guarding, and they were making shots. Give them credit.
"I thought from about the 9-minute mark on, we did a better job in the first half, and I thought the second half, even though they shot a pretty good percentage, I think -- yeah, 48 percent, I'm not sure anybody has shot that against us.
"They're talented. They're good. They had a kid [Mustapha] Amzil played out of his mind. I thought he had 12 at halftime. He's making 3s; he's doing everything. I thought Jeremy [Fears Jr.] and Jaden [Akins] and Tre [Holloman] all did a good job on [Donovan] Dent, and Dent is a hell of a player.
"But I thought we got our break going when we got our defense going, and we rebounded the ball pretty well.
"I don't know what the final total was, by six, but that's a talented, well-coached team, and I'm just happy we got the win. I'm happy we showed a little character after we got down and weren't playing very well."
