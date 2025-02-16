WATCH: Michigan State F Coen Carr Speaks After Win Over Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- No. 11 Michigan State got the job done and defeated Illinois on the road on Saturday night, 79-65, to bounce back from a tough loss to Indiana last Tuesday.
Down 16 in the first half, the Spartans would eventually put together a 13-0 run late in the half, one that included 6 points from sophomore forward Coen Carr, who ultimately finished the game with 10. He went 5-of-6 from the field and also posted four rebounds and an assist.
Carr addressed the media after what was a special win, as Michigan State coach passed Bob Knight to become the all-time winningest head coach in Big Ten history.
You can watch some of Carr's availability below:
Below is a transcript from Izzo's postgame press conference:
Izzo: "Well, boy, whoever said about the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, there's no question that our loss to Indiana was one of my lowest of my career because of the way we played. And give them credit the way they played. And disappointed a lot of people at home. But to get back off the ground and do what these guys did tonight, especially when they got down 16 and the place was hopping and Terrance's [Shannon Jr.] shirts and jersey and everything they did for him, which was really classy. In fact, speaking of classy, he just came into my locker room and congratulated me, and I said, 'If you wouldn't have played here, I would have got this done a lot earlier.' Because we had a lot of losses to that guy. But Brad [Underwood] is a good friend, and this was a hell of an environment, and I can't think of a better way to bounce back than winning here because there's been some wars over the years, and I have great respect for their program. But wow, what a win for us. We played pretty well most of the way. We had some stretches early where we didn't, and they capitalized, but to outrebound, to have seven turnovers, which was a season-low for a team that turns it over too much, was great."
