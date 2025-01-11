Spartans' Culture is Unlike Any Other in the Country
The Michigan State Spartans men's basketball program has always been special and unlike any other in the country, but it was on full display at the Breslin Center on Thursday night.
The matchup with the Washington Huskies marked the annual reunion game for all former Izzone alumni to come watch, sit in the seats they once did as students, and relive what it means to cheer on the Spartans from the belly of the beast. They did not disappoint one bit as the Spartans won, 88-54.
"I hope every media person, every alum, every student, and every fan appreciates the specialness we have here," said Spartans coach Tom Izzo following the win. "The alumni reunions that we have every year are incredible, but for that many former Izzone members to come back over 20 and 30 years was special. Special for me, I think special for my team, and I almost felt sorry for Washington, they probably thought they were coming in here and there'd be no students. That group was so good and so fired up, there was no entitlement, none of them left none of them transferred, they were unbelievable and I could have stayed there for a half hour after and thanked each and every one of them."
With it being winter break for students on campus, it gave an opportunity for the former Izzone alumni to fill up that same lower bowl they once held up the "Go Green" newspapers and incorrectly counted down the shot clock for their opponents. They came out in droves on Thursday.
"Super loud, I mean they [the alumni crowd] did their thing today, they got us energized," said Spartans freshman guard Jase Richardson. "It was electric today, it was amazing. That was one of the better crowds I've ever played in front of."
The atmosphere was surreal and the appreciation that Izzo has for the program that the has helped build and maintain is nothing short of amazing. Many alumni has a heightened sense of pride for being a Spartan and they showed how much they love this program and this university.
"Of all the things that happened, please appreciate that this place is different, it's different," Izzo said. "We can say this about places all over, this place is damn different and I'm just thankful for them. I'm thankful for our marketing people, I'm thankful for Izzone, I'm thankful for all the people that put in the work to get this thing done."
To call yourself a Spartan is something that so many hold dear to their hearts. When former students have a chance to come back to their old stomping grounds, it helps to remind them what it meant to be in East Lansing for a big game, but they never forget what it means to wear the Green and White.
