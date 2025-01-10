WATCH: Everything Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo Said Following Dominant Win Over Washington
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Thursday's game between No. 16 Michigan State and Washington was a special one for Spartans coach Tom Izzo.
It was the annual Alumni Game, which welcomes back former Izzone student section members while students are away. Those who attended were treated to a dominant showing from the Spartans, who extended their win streak with an 88-54 punishing of the Huskies.
Izzo placed a heavy emphasis on the support given from the alumni in attendance when he addressed the media postgame.
You can watch below:
Below is a partial transcript from Izzo's opening statement:
Izzo: "Well, when you have a game like that, it's hard to even know what to say except -- that was Matt Larson that said it walking up the steps -- I hope every media person, every alum, every student and every fan, appreciates the specialness we have here. The alumni reunions that we have every year are incredible, but for that many former Izzone members to come back over 20 and 30 years was special. Special for me, I think special for my team. And I almost felt sorry for Washington; I mean, they probably thought they were coming in here and there’d be no students. And that group was so good and so fired up; there was no entitlement, none of them left, none of them transferred. They were unbelievable. And I could have stayed there for a half hour after and thanked each and every one of them. But in all the things that happen, please appreciate that this place is different. It’s different. You can say it about places all over -- this place is damn different. And I'm just thankful for them, I'm thankful for our marketing people, I'm thankful for our Izzone coach and I'm thankful for all the people that put in the work to get this thing done. I don't want to make it bigger than the game, but for Tom Izzo, it's bigger than the game. And when Matt said it to me walking up the steps, I thought it was special."
Michigan State will head back out on the road for a meeting with Northwestern on Sunday. That game is set for noon EST.
