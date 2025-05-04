REPORT: Michigan State Targeting Transfer G From Miami (FL)
Michigan State men's basketball may not be done in the transfer portal just yet.
Divine Ugochukwu, a transfer guard from Miami (FL), is still available, and the Spartans are reportedly making a push.
According to Sam Kayser of League Ready, Michigan State is one of three teams that "are recruiting him the hardest." The others are Texas Tech and USC.
The Spartans are still in need of a backup point guard, and Ugochukwu could fill that void.
The former three-star prospect comes off his first collegiate season, having averaged 5.3 points per game, 2.3 assists and a steal in 28 games for the Hurricanes. He made 16 starts.
Ugochukwu hails from Sugar Land, Texas. He was ranked the No. 14 class of 2024 recruit in the state and the No. 32 combo guard in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
The Spartans are set at the point guard position with Jeremy Fears Jr. but don't have an ideal option behind him. They're likely to start transfer guard Trey Fort at shooting guard, so a starting backcourt is essentially established. Sophomore guard Kur Teng would likely play behind Fort, but as far as depth goes, that's about it for the backcourt.
Ugochukwu has starting experience, albeit on a team that won just seven games last season. But if you watch the tape, he's got what it takes.
The transfer has an impressive motor to him, able to get to the rack and finish through contact. His quick first step allows him to do and makes life difficult for defenders when guarding him on the perimeter. Ugochukwu also has incredible bounce for a guard.
The young guard has a stellar passing ability as well. He's also a solid defender who can poke the ball free on the perimeter and set up an offensive breakaway.
Landing Ugochukwu would be huge for the Spartans. If there's one knock against his game, it would be his shooting, as he attempted just over one 3-pointer a game last season and only made six. Perimeter shooting is something that held Michigan State back last season, and it needs as much of it as it can get.
But that can be improved, and really, with what Ugochukwu's role would likely be, the Spartans wouldn't need to demand that too much from him.
We'll see if Tom Izzo is able to work his magic.
