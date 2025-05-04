REPORT: Michigan State Targeting Transfer G From Miami (FL)

Miami transfer Divine Ugochukwu tells @LeagueRDY these three schools are recruiting him the hardest:



Texas Tech

Michigan State

USC



He averaged 5.3PPG, 2.3APG, 1.9RPG and 1.0SPG this season for Miami. https://t.co/nKdJR3hLzF pic.twitter.com/fjcDIVgnkr