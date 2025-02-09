Jaden Akins' Value Evident in Comeback Win vs. Oregon
The Michigan State Spartans avoided a third consecutive loss with an incredible second-half comeback against the Oregon Ducks to win, 86-74.
The Spartans struggled to defend the three-point line and couldn’t figure out the Ducks’ defense in the first half, leading to a 14-point deficit going into the break.
Tom Izzo fired the team up in the locker room, as MSU came out and blitzed Oregon and immediately cut into the lead.
An excellent defensive half and smarter basketball on offense led to a double-digit Spartan win, and Izzo tied Bob Knight for the most Big Ten wins ever.
Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad was on fire in the first half against the Spartans. He was knocking down outside shots with ease and facilitating at a high level.
Then, Izzo put Jaden Akins on him, and it was an entirely different story.
Akins is the team’s best guard defender, as he can take the opposing team’s best guard out of rhythm and disrupt their game flow.
Shelstad scored 18 points in the first half and only missed three shots. However, he scored just 4 in the second half, all coming at the free-throw line. He missed all three shots from the field that he attempted.
Akins’ ability to move his feet and keep Shelstad from penetrating the lane or getting open looks from three changed the game in a bad way for Oregon. They scored just 24 points in the second half and did not connect on a three-pointer.
Even if Akins’ shot isn’t falling, he needs to be on the floor because of how significantly he impacts the game on the defensive side. He hit just 4-of-11 shots from the outside on Saturday afternoon, but a few of his buckets were timely and helped the Spartans pull off the comeback.
The schedule only gets tougher, and Akins will only see more talented guards. The senior must be a leader and set the tone on defense for the team to survive the brutal stretch.
Akins has not risen to the occasion on offense as consistently as Izzo has wanted, but he will always bring it on defense. If the offense improves, MSU has a chance to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.
