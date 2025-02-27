REPORT: MSU Hoops Star Richardson Receives Major Praise
One of the most pleasant surprises for Michigan State basketball (outside of a No. 8 ranking and its first-place position in the Big Ten standings) has been freshman star Jase Richardson.
On Wednesday against No. 16 Maryland, it was another showcase for Richardson, who scored 15 points with eight rebounds.
His impact even before the game was enough for On3's Jamie Shaw to name him one of the 15 most impressive freshmen in the country.
"The more rope that Jase Richardson has been given this season, the more he has helped Michigan State find wins," Shaw wrote. "In his five starts on the season, he is averaging 17.2 points while maintaining his shooting percentages. His role has been off-ball, where he has been able to provide a spark for the Spartans. The left has a craft handle and plays with great balance, shooting a heavy dose of mid-range pull-ups while mixing in some finishes around the rim and from three. The assists numbers are low, as expected playing alongside Jeremy Fears and, while on the smaller side for a shooting guard, Richardson does have quick hands and a sturdy frame on defense."
Richardson's production and skillset have him projected to go 10th overall in the upcoming NBA Draft, per Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman.
"There is debate over what a best-case outcome looks like for Jase Richardson, who's 6'3" and hadn't demonstrated much playmaking through January," Wasserman wrote. "And then he was inserted into the starting lineup in February and immediately put up 29 points against Oregon. He's continued to score efficiently by picking the right spots to attack with his dribble and pull-up.
"It's also becoming more evident that his role can mask some self-creation. Regardless, the idea of a valuable off-ball scorer and secondary ball-handler is gaining steam behind his shooting efficiency, finishing craft and ball-screen decision-making.
"Making 44.0 percent of his spot-up threes, 48.8 percent of his dribble jumpers and 73.5 percent of his layups, with 46 assists to 21 turnovers, accurate shotmaking and feel for the game could have teams valuing fit over upside."
Richardson was a four-star in the 2024 class, but he has surpassed any expectations he had coming into the season.
