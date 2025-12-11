MSU, Pat Fitzgerald to Hire Spartan Legend as Assistant

One Michigan State legend that Spartan fans have been clamoring for is returning to East Lansing.

Former MSU linebacker and former Notre Dame linebackers coach Max Bullough is reportedly joining Pat Fitzgerald's first staff at Michigan State, according to a report by SpartanMag . Bullough will still be coaching linebackers at his alma mater, but will also be a co-defensive coordinator alongside Joe Rossi .

More on Bullough

Notre Dame linebackers coach Max Bullough screams in a drill during a practice Friday, August 2, 2024, at the Irish Athletics Center in South Bend. | MANDATORY CREDIT: Austin Hough / South Bend Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bullough was the linebackers coach at Notre Dame this season and last season, when the Fighting Irish made it all the way to the national championship game. Notre Dame went 10-2 this season and was the first team left out of this season's College Football Playoff.

That is Bullough's first and only job as a position coach before reaching co-coordinator status at Michigan State. He had previously been a graduate assistant at three other schools, beginning at Cincinnati in 2019, at Alabama from 2020-2022, and then Notre Dame in 2023.

Basically, wherever Bullough has gone, his team has won. Cincinnati went 11-3 in his lone year there. While Bullough was working with Nick Saban, Alabama went 37-4 with a national championship in 2020. The Fighting Irish went 34-7 during Bullough's three seasons on the staff.

Bullough also had a modest playing career in the NFL, where he appeared in 30 total games across three seasons for the Houston Texans. He made 56 total tackles, with three tackles for loss in his career in the pros.

Sep 7, 2013; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans linebacker Max Bullough (40) points to South Florida Bulls offense during the first half at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-Imagn Images | Mike Carter-Imagn Images

MSU fans are going to remember Bullough's playing days in East Lansing a lot more, though.

The list of accolades is quite long across Bullough's time in the green and white from 2010-2013. He was a two-time team captain, a two-time first-team all-Big Ten selection, and a third-team All-American once. Bullough made 299 total tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and had three interceptions as a Spartan.

His hiring also invokes memories of the good ol' days for the Spartans, too. Just as teams that have hired him have won, MSU won a lot of games with him on the field, too. Michigan State went 42-12 (.778) during Bullough's career there, culminating in a 13-1 campaign that featured a Big Ten championship, Rose Bowl victory, and No. 3 national ranking in the final AP Poll during his senior season.

Bullough is the third known member of Fitzgerald's staff, and is the first outside hire. MSU confirmed that is was retaining Rossi and safeties coach James Adams on Saturday.

Notre Dame linebackers coach Max Bullough runs into practice Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the Irish Athletics Center in South Bend. | MANDATORY CREDIT: Austin Hough / South Bend Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK