WATCH: MSU G Jase Richardson Speaks After Win Over Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State freshman guard Jase Richardson added to his remarkable freshman campaign on Sunday.
Richardson posted 18 points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal as the Spartans defended home court on Senior Day, vanquishing Michigan, 79-62, to sweep the season series for the season year in a row.
The young Spartan was crucial in big moments, particularly after the Wolverines went on a sizeable run to make the deficit somewhat reasonable.
Richardson had led the Spartans with 21 points in their win against Michigan last month. It's safe to say he has already found much success in this rivalry.
The freshman phenom addressed the media after Sunday's game. You can watch some of his media availability below:
Below is a partial transcript from Michigan State coach Tom Izzo's opening statement of his postgame press conference:
Izzo: "As you get older, you don't know when you'll get another opportunity to enjoy something. But so many people I want to thank. I just think our marketing people are brilliant. Our AD, our president. And everybody did their job, and our fans and former players -- that's why I never wanted to leave this place. And I know every place has good things and bad things. We've had our share of bad things. But I just love the direction we're headed. I'm glad I stuck around to hopefully be part of this resurgence. And not for the athletics, for the program, I'm just talking about for all of us. So, the game was -- I thought we played awfully well first half. We really did, shot it better, didn't turn the ball over, two turnovers. They had a bunch of them. The second half, we started out good, we get that 25-point lead, and then, we were poor, and they were good. Give them credit, they were good. But we turned the ball over like I haven't seen. I mean, we're spin dribbling, we did some crazy things. And so, I think it'll be a good teaching point in the film session that you can't have those leads; you get in the tournament when it's one-and-done, and those things cost you. So, hopefully, we'll learn from it.”
