Kohler, Cooper Combo to be Spartans' X Factor Next Season
The Michigan State Spartans have lost multiple players that were potential returners for next year. To this point, they have not lost their top two post players in seniors Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper. The big man duo will be relied on heavily for success in the 2025-26 season.
After news broke last week that sophomore forward Xavier Booker was transferring and committing to play at UCLA, the Spartans' post presence grew a bit thin. Despite no portal acquisition to this point, it seems that the two senior leaders will lead the charge in the post.
When it came to scoring the ball, the Spartans were led with their guard and play never possessed a dominant paint player which certainly bugged them in the Elite Eight loss to Auburn, despite Kohler netting 17 points. The big man duo combined for 12.8 points per game.
While scoring production is still a work in progress with a bit of upside for next season, one area that both players succeed the most is rebounding.
Kohler and Cooper were the top two rebounders for the Spartans last season, combining for an average of 12.7 rebounds per game, specifically succeeding with offensive rebounding. Kohler posted a team-high 93 offensive boards in 37 games while Cooper pulled down 55.
The pair will be assisted by incoming freshman and four-star power forward Cam Ward and junior phenom Coen Carr. At 6-7, 210 pounds, Ward should be another strong piece while Carr is improving each and every year with his offensive success. It should be a strong group of post players next year.
For a team that depended heavily on their guard play to produce many of the points, the approach to next season may be flipped. Both veterans will have three full seasons under their belts while coaching up the younger class and being counted on for big scoring games, night in and night out.
It will be interesting to see if Tom Izzo will add another productive piece in the frontcourt, but if the Spartans do not, expect Kohler and Cooper to lead the charge and play a large majority of the minutes. There is a chance that Carr starts over Cooper, but the success of both guys is equally important.
