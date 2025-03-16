Michigan State Surely Felt the Loss of Kohler in First Half
Michigan State's 77-74 loss to Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament was a hard-fought contest, but the Spartans were undeniably hampered by the absence of junior forward Jaxon Kohler, who was forced to leave the game early in the first half in foul trouble.
Kohler’s absence left a noticeable void, and it was particularly evident during the stretches where Michigan State struggled to score and assert itself on the court. As one of the team’s most important contributors, Kohler's presence on both ends of the floor is vital to Michigan State’s overall success, and his early time loss proved to be a significant setback.
Without Kohler, Michigan State's offense became increasingly disjointed. The Spartans have never been a particularly high-powered shooting team, and Kohler’s ability to provide interior scoring and grab critical rebounds was a crucial part of their game plan.
His absence left them even more reliant on perimeter shooting, an area where they’ve struggled throughout the season. When the Spartans could not establish any consistent inside presence, they found it difficult to generate the quality looks they needed to keep pace with Wisconsin.
Kohler’s 7 points and seven rebounds in his limited 15 minutes were a testament to his impact on the game, and his time on the bench was felt deeply by a team already lacking offensive consistency.
On the defensive end, Kohler’s ability to anchor the paint and contest shots was sorely missed. His size and physicality provided Michigan State with a much-needed presence near the basket, and his absence left it vulnerable to Wisconsin’s offense.
The Badgers were able to capitalize on the Spartans' lack of interior defense, attacking the rim with greater frequency and efficiency after Kohler went out. Michigan State struggled to contain Wisconsin’s big men, and without Kohler’s presence, they had no answer to their opponent’s size and strength in the post.
In a game that was as tightly contested as this one, every little advantage mattered. Michigan State’s failure to find a rhythm in the absence of Kohler ultimately proved to be too much to overcome. His early departure exposed the limitations of a team that already faced offensive and defensive challenges, and it highlighted just how crucial Kohler is to the Spartans' success.
Kohler's limitation was costly, considering he might have been the difference in a game that slipped away by just 3 points.
