Michigan State's Kohler Dominates in Victory Over Wisconsin
In Michigan State's 71-62 victory over then-11th-ranked Wisconsin, junior forward Jaxon Kohler played a pivotal role, showcasing his abilities as a dominant force in the paint.
Kohler's 10-point, 16-rebound performance was instrumental in the Spartans’ success, as he not only contributed offensively but also helped Michigan State gain a crucial advantage through his work on the glass.
Kohler's presence on the boards was vital in ensuring that the Spartans maintained multiple opportunities on offense. His career-high 16 rebounds, including several on the offensive end, gave Michigan State valuable second-chance attempts that proved to be a difference-maker in the game. The ability to extend possessions, particularly against a team like Wisconsin, known for its disciplined defense, helped the Spartans remain competitive throughout the contest.
Kohler’s offensive contributions were also noteworthy. With 10 points, the big man provided an essential scoring presence in the post, something Michigan State needed to complement its outside shooting. His efficient finishing around the rim, coupled with his toughness, gave the Spartans a reliable option inside.
Kohler’s ability to score in the paint forced Wisconsin’s defense to collapse around him, opening up opportunities for his teammates to find good looks.
Additionally, Kohler’s rebounding efforts were not just about the numbers; they were about his positioning and effort. Time and again, Kohler outworked Wisconsin’s bigs, grabbing rebounds in traffic and securing loose balls that allowed Michigan State to control the tempo of the game. His tenacity on the boards helped the Spartans limit Wisconsin’s transition opportunities, keeping the Badgers from exploiting fast-break chances.
Coach Tom Izzo has long prided himself on his team’s ability to outwork opponents, and Kohler’s performance against Wisconsin was a perfect example of that ethos. The Spartans used their toughness and physicality to overwhelm the Badgers in the paint, a key to their victory. Kohler’s strong effort in the frontcourt, particularly with his rebounding, gave Michigan State the edge in a tightly contested game.
In a game filled with big moments, Kohler’s contributions may have flown under the radar for some, but his efforts were undeniably crucial in securing the win. His double-double performance helped Michigan State in ways that extended beyond scoring, proving that his physicality in the paint was just as important in outlasting a tough Wisconsin team.
