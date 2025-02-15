MSU Needs More from Fears, Booker to Spark Turnaround
The Michigan State Spartans have lost three of their last four games, and they are looking to put a stop to that Saturday against the Illinois Fighting Illini.
MSU has struggled offensively in its three losses in February, scoring just 64 points per game over that stretch, well below its average of 79.3.
Once on top of the Big Ten, Tom Izzo’s team now sits in third place in the conference. The Spartans face a tough stretch to close out the season, starting with a road game against an Illinois team that wants revenge.
MSU has not gotten the best production out of some of its core players over the last four games. 2023 five-star recruits Jeremy Fears Jr. and Xavier Booker must step up and play better basketball if the Spartans want to turn things around and make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.
Fears is the point guard, the leader on the floor. Recently, he has lost his aggressive edge and is not driving to the basket or seeking his own shot. He missed the Oregon game with the flu, so fans will be hoping he has recovered and is 100 percent for Saturday's game.
If Fears regains the confidence and aggression he displayed at the beginning of the season, MSU can win many games to end the season. He can draw fouls or find cutting teammates and open shooters if he drives to the hoop.
Booker has been in a slump for almost the entire season. He only averages 6 points per game, connecting on just 42.7 of his shots and 21 percent of his 3-pointers.
Booker joined the Spartans as a high-level five-star with loads of potential. He is 6-foot-11 with a guard-like handle and the ability to knock down jumpers. He has not shown much of that at MSU, and it has left fans disappointed.
Because Booker has the talent to turn things around, it is hard to give up on him. If he can lock in on defense and focus his offensive game around the basket more often, he will be a much more effective player.
Fears and Booker are foundational players for Izzo’s team. If they are not playing to their potential, the team will suffer because of it.
MSU needs better games from both of them against the Illini and moving forward if this team wants to make noise in March.
