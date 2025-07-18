EXCLUSIVE: MSU C Jesse McCulloch Gives Major Injury Update
Michigan State basketball already endured a number of injuries this offseason, the most significant one, of course, being transfer junior forward Kaleb Glenn's torn patellar tendon.
Spartan freshman forward Jordan Scott had a minor injury to his left leg but is back on the floor, as he made his Moneyball Pro-Am debut on Thursday.
Then, there's been redshirt freshman center Jesse McCulloch, who suffered a stress fracture in his right foot earlier this offseason.
McCulloch told Michigan State Spartans On SI at Moneyball on Thursday that he "should be back next week."
The young big man redshirted last season but gained some valuable experience guarding starters on a team that won the Big Ten and went to the Elite Eight.
"Jesse McCulloch is redshirting because he's good enough,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said back in November when Izzo made the announcement. “I could make a point for not redshirting him."
It's likely that McCulloch will be backing up senior center Carson Cooper next season, and he could have a significant role. It may take some time to get into a groove, seeing as he hasn't yet suited up for a game and will be coming off an injury. But he feels he will be ready.
"I'm super confident in myself, and just knowing I haven't played basketball in a minute, so I'm really hungry just to go out there and play a lot," McCulloch said. "So, I'm really looking forward to that."
Cooper, who competed with McCulloch in practice all of last season, is also confident in the young center.
"Jesse's a really mature guy that we have on our team, so he's kind of understand -- he's kind of been through the wringer I guess, like last year, kind of traveling with us and everything, except just not playing," Cooper said earlier this week.
"And I think first couple of games, the tempo and all of that is going to be -- it might take some getting used to and all of that, but I think, overall, he's mature enough to really lock in and understand and still be able to take in what coach is talking about during practice and stuff and just taking it in, watching our practice and being able to incorporate that into the games and into our schemes and all of that."
McCulloch was a three-star prospect from Lutheran East High School in Ohio.
