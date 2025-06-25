MSU Basketball Dealing With More Injuries
Michigan State basketball took a major hit last week when transfer junior forward Kaleb Glenn tore his patellar tendon, resulting in him having to miss all of next season.
But that isn't the only injury the Spartans are dealing, though the others are not as severe.
Michigan State redshirt freshman center Jesse McCulloch was walking in a boot on his right foot at the first night of the 2025 Moneyball Pro-Am at Holt High School on Tuesday.
According to Stephen Brooks of 247Sports' SpartanTailgate, McCulloch is dealing with "a stress fracture" but should be back practicing this fall.
McCulloch is expected to be the backup to senior center Carson Cooper. He was a three-star prospect from Cleveland, Ohio and didn't see action in his first year with the program. He redshirted and still has four seasons of eligibility.
Meanwhile, freshman forward Jordan Scott did not participate in Moneyball on Tuesday and had a sleeve on his left calf.
Scott said the injury is "a little tweak" and that he'll "be good by next week."
The freshman forward was a four-star prospect from Virginia. He probably won't see too much time on the floor next season, though with Glenn's injury, he may be needed more than previously expected.
Depth was initially going to be a strength for this squad again, but Glenn's injury takes away from that. The former Florida Atlantic forward was expected to play a major role for this team and was likely going to be a backup at either the small or power forward positions, or both, and could have seen some starts if coach Tom Izzo needed to make some lineup changes for certain matchups.
Fans shouldn't be too concerned about McCulloch, though it doesn't help that he won't get the full offseason he needs as he enters his first season of action.
A squad that lost its three leading scorers from last season is going to need all the help it can get to defend its Big Ten title and put together another deep tournament run.
It can only hope that, aside from Glenn, it enters the 2025-26 season fully healthy.
Don't miss any of our coverage of Michigan State basketball when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
You can also follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.