Former Spartan Big Man Thriving in NBA Summer League
Former Michigan State Spartans center Mady Sissoko has taken his talents to the NBA with some impressive numbers in his first few games competing for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2025 NBA Summer League in Salt Lake City, Utah.
In three games with the Thunder, Sissoko is averaging 7.7 points on 64.3% shooting and 7.7 rebounds per contest. He got the start at center on Tuesday against the Utah Jazz, scoring six points, seven rebounds, and one block in just over 14 minutes of action.
His best game came against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, as Sissoko posted 13 points, nine rebounds, and two assists in just his second game against NBA talent.
After four relatively quiet seasons with the Spartans from 2020 to 2024, Sissoko decided to transfer out West, joining the Cal Bears for the 2024-25 season. He posted his best collegiate season with Cal, averaging career-highs in points per game (8.3), rebounds (8.2) and blocks (1.1).
What Sissoko was able to do in his final year is what likely earned him a chance to join the defending NBA champions for the Summer League session. The best year he had at MSU was his sophomore season, averaging 5.1 points and 6.1 rebounds. He took a major step forward this past season.
There are still many more opportunities for Sissoko to impress Oklahoma City's front office in hopes of landing an NBA roster spot or potential two-way contract to the G League.
After playing three games in Salt Lake City with a 1-2 record, Sissoko and the Thunder will travel to Las Vegas, Nevada, spanning July 10 to July 20.
Four more games will be played, and Sissoko will have a chance to match up with his former teammate in senior Jaden Akins when the Thunder face the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, July 15. Akins and first-round selection Jase Richardson are both on Orlando's summer roster.
Regardless of finding an NBA contract or developing through the G League, Sissoko has already shown that he can play at the professional level. He will certainly find an overseas career somewhere, even if the NBA path is not the right fit following the conclusion of summer league action.
Ensure that you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, and give us your thoughts on Sissoko's NBA chances WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our electric community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.