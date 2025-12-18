Why MSU's Jaxon Kohler's Improved 3-Point Shooting is Important

EAST LANSING, Mich. --- The best shooter on the court for Michigan State has come from an unexpected source.

That has been senior big man Jaxon Kohler to this point, who is 18-for-38 (47.4%) from three this season and is leading the Spartans in both makes and attempts. Kohler had been able to shoot threes last season, but he only attempted about one or two per game and made 19 all season. He hadn't made a three at all across his first two seasons at MSU, and had only attempted five.

Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler inbounds the ball during a game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Kohler continued to show his improved shooting abilities during Tuesday's 92-69 win over Toledo , where he went 2-for-3 from long range. He finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds, his sixth double-double of the season already.

"I've always had a three-point shot," Kohler said after Tuesday's game. "It's just that there is a difference between having the ability to shoot and having the ability shoot in high-pressure situations in games. And it's always just reps. No matter if I have a 4-for-4 day or a 0-for-5 day, I'm always the first one to practice getting up 150 threes, or however many I've done."

Importance of Skilled Bigs

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler makes a 3-pointer against Duke during the first half on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A lot of Tom Izzo's best teams have had somebody playing the four or the five who could step out on the perimeter and shoot it a bit. Kohler was one of those players on last season's Big Ten championship team. Michigan State was also hoping Xavier Booker would become another option in that regard (he's shooting 50% from deep at UCLA now).

This was something Toledo head coach Tod Kowalczyk brought up after the game, as well.

Dec 16, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Toledo Rockets head coach Tod Kowalczyk coaches his players during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

"Kohler can step out and shoot the way he does," he said. "I think of all of Tom's really good teams, he's had a four-man that can step out and shoot, because they're always going to be elite on defense, they're always going to be elite rebounding teams.

"But you go back to their [1999-00] national championship team, their four or five were skilled. They were skilled. [A.J.] Granger, that's what his name was. [Andre] Hutson was the four-five."

Just from a spacing perspective, it can make things so much better. Defenders now have to remain stuck to Kohler on the perimeter, rather than sag off and focus more on stopping any dribble penetration. This has allowed Kohler to help run the pick-and-roll or pick-and-pop more effectively.

Even though the Spartans lost their three main shooters from last year --- Jaden Akins, Jase Richardson, and Tre Holloman --- MSU is shooting it from deep much better now. Last season's team shot just 31.1% from three (317th nationally); this year, the Spartans are converting 36.5% of their attempts (74th nationally).

Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler looks to move the ball against the Toledo Rockets at the Breslin Center on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on Kohler's improved shooting when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW