Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast: Recapping Spartans' Win Over Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- No. 8 Michigan State was triumphant once again in its second meeting with No. 17 Michigan this season, downing the Wolverines, 79-62, on Sunday.
The Spartans played an exceptional first half before letting the game get away from them when the Wolverines went on a 14-0 run in the second.
But Michigan State persevered and was able to come out on top in another double-digit victory over the Maize and Blue. Afterward, the team celebrated its seniors and its Big Ten title in front of the home crowd.
Our Aidan Champion recaps the contest on this latest edition of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast. You can watch below:
Below is a partial transcript from Michigan State coach Tom Izzo's opening statement of his postgame press conference.
Izzo: "As you get older, you don't know when you'll get another opportunity to enjoy something. But so many people I want to thank. I just think our marketing people are brilliant. Our AD, our president. And everybody did their job, and our fans and former players -- that's why I never wanted to leave this place. And I know every place has good things and bad things. We've had our share of bad things. But I just love the direction we're headed. I'm glad I stuck around to hopefully be part of this resurgence. And not for the athletics, for the program, I'm just talking about for all of us. So, the game was -- I thought we played awfully well first half. We really did, shot it better, didn't turn the ball over, two turnovers. They had a bunch of them. The second half, we started out good, we get that that 25-point lead, and then, we were poor, and they were good. Give them credit, they were good. But we turned the ball over like I haven't seen. I mean, we're spin dribbling, we did some crazy things. And so, I think it'll be a good teaching point in the film session that you can't have those leads; you get in the tournament when it's one-and-done, and those things cost you. So, hopefully, we'll learn from it.”
