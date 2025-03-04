Former Spartan Dominates Once Again for Charlotte Hornets
On Monday night, former Michigan State Spartan Miles Bridges put on a stellar performance for the Charlotte Hornets despite his team's 119-101 loss to the Golden State Warriors.
The 6-7 forward, who has been a key player for the Hornets since being drafted in 2018, showcased his immense skill and versatility, scoring a team-high 35 points and pulling down nine rebounds. While his individual effort was impressive, it wasn’t enough to lift his team past the high-flying Warriors, who continued their dominant play behind stellar performances from their own stars.
Bridges was a constant presence on the offensive end throughout the game. His ability to score in various ways was evident as he hit mid-range jumpers, 3-pointers, and finished strong around the rim. His shooting efficiency was remarkable as well, finishing with a high field-goal percentage, including several clutch shots to keep the Hornets within striking distance of the Warriors.
He also connected on a handful of three-pointers, extending the floor and forcing the Warriors to respect his perimeter game, which is one of the areas where Bridges has continued to improve in his career.
The game, however, was a tough one for Charlotte, as the Warriors were firing on all cylinders. Led by their dynamic duo of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, the Warriors’ offense was too much for the Hornets to contain. Bridges did his best to respond to the Warriors’ offensive onslaught, playing with high energy and determination.
His 35 points were not just a testament to his scoring ability but also to his relentless mindset. He frequently attacked the basket, drawing fouls and keeping the defense on its toes. Bridges' rebounds also helped Charlotte on the glass, though they were still outmatched by Golden State’s size and athleticism.
Bridges’ performance was a reminder of the talent he possesses, but it also underscored the ongoing challenges for the Hornets. While he was excellent individually, his team struggled to find consistency on both ends of the floor, and they were ultimately outpaced by a Warriors team that was firing on all cylinders.
Despite the loss, Bridges' 35-point, nine-rebound outing was a clear highlight in what has been an up-and-down season for the Hornets. His growth as a player is evident, and Charlotte will undoubtedly look to him to lead them through the remainder of the season.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.