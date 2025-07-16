Catching Up with Michigan State Sophomore G Kur Teng
HOLT, Mich. -- The Moneyball Pro-Am was back at Holt High School on Tuesday.
The Michigan State stars were in action in Week 3, and with Tuesday night's conclusion, the summer session has officially hit the midway point.
Spartan sophomore guard Kur Teng has been thriving for Team SPS as he continues to show he's ready to take the next step and serve as a significant contributor for Michigan State this season.
Teng spoke to the media following his performance on Tuesday. You can watch below:
Teng spoke to reporters during Week 1 of Moneyball. Below is a partial transcript:
On the offseason so far ...
Teng: "Great. Just getting better every day and just getting closer with the new team and just, yeah, just getting better every day."
On the new guys ...
Teng: "I think they've adapted pretty well. I think we've gotten a lot closer since they've gotten here. We've built some chemistry so far, but it's still more to come."
On valuable experience from last season ...
Teng: "I got to learn a lot. I got to learn from some of the top players in the country. It was just a blessing to be a part of the whole journey. So, it was great."
On extra motivation this year ...
Teng: "For sure, for sure. It's a bright future ahead of me and everybody on the team, so I'm looking forward to the season, and it's going to be great."
On how he's grown this offseason ...
Teng: "I think I've gotten stronger, quicker, faster. I think I've just become a better player all around."
On emphasizing strength and conditioning this offseason ...
Teng: "I mean, in the Big Ten, it's a physical league, so I mean, you got to be able to keep up physically and pace-wise."
On Fort ...
Teng: "He's great. We've gotten a lot closer over these past couple of weeks, too. Me and him are basically going to be running the 2 the whole season, so I mean, the chemistry there is going to be great."
Stay up to date with all things Michigan State basketball when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
You can also follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.