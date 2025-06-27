Michigan State Sophomore G Kur Teng Gives Offseason Updates
HOLT, Mich. -- Year 2 is when many collegiate players get to start making an impact for their respective team.
That's going to be the case for Michigan State sophomore guard Kur Teng, a player who only saw action in 19 games last season and averaged just over 3 minutes a game.
Next season, Teng, a former four-star prospect, will likely serve as the backup shooting guard to transfer sixth-year senior guard Trey Fort.
Teng discussed some updates on the offseason and more when he addressed the media at the Moneyball Pro-Am at Holt High School on Thursday.
You can watch below:
Below is a partial transcript:
On the offseason so far ...
Teng: "Great. Just getting better every day and just getting closer with the new team and just, yeah, just getting better every day."
On the new guys ...
Teng: "I think they've adapted pretty well. I think we've gotten a lot closer since they've gotten here. We've built some chemistry so far, but it's still more to come."
On valuable experience from last season ...
Teng: "I got to learn a lot. I got to learn from some of the top players in the country. It was just a blessing to be a part of the whole journey. So, it was just a blessing just to be a part of the whole journey. So, it was great."
On extra motivation this year ...
Teng: "For sure, for sure. It's a bright future ahead of me and everybody on the team, so I'm looking forward to the season, and it's going to be great."
On how he's grown this offseason ...
Teng: "I think I've gotten stronger, quicker, faster. I think I've just become a better player all around."
On emphasizing strength and conditioning this offseason ...
Teng: "I mean, in the Big Ten, it's a physical league, so I mean, you got to be able to keep up physically and pace-wise."
On Fort ...
Teng: "He's great. We've gotten a lot closer over these past couple of weeks, too. Me and him are basically going to be running the 2 the whole season, so I mean, the chemistry there is going to be great."
Keep up with all things Michigan State basketball when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.