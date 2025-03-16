BREAKING: MSU Learns Its NCAA Tournament First-Round Opponent, Site
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State men's basketball will be heading to Cleveland as the No. 2 seed in the south region, where it will face No. 15-seeded Bryant on Friday, as announced on CBS' "NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Selection Show" on Sunday.
The Spartans went 27-6 in the regular season and won the Big Ten regular season title. With the conference tournament included, they won 13 Quad 1 games.
Bryant went 23-11 and won the American East Championship over the University of Maine.
Michigan State will appear in its 27th consecutive NCAA Tournament. It has been a 2 seed just three times before with Tom Izzo at the helm.
The winner of the Spartans' first-round matchup will face the winner of 7-seeded Marquette/10-seeded New Mexico.
Times to be announced.
Michigan State comes off a narrow loss to Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. The loss had snapped an eight-game win streak for the Green and White.
Below is a transcript from Spartans coach Tom Izzo's opening statement of his postgame press conference:
Izzo: "Well, I'm disappointed, and I think it shows you how little things can make a difference. We preach that all the time, but sometimes it doesn't go through. But I'm proud of these guys, especially these two [Jase Richardson and Jeremy Fears Jr.]. Coop [Carson Cooper] played awfully well, did a lot of things that we asked him to do. I think Jeremy is playing his best basketball in the last three, four games. Jase has had an eight-, 10-game run where he's playing phenomenal basketball. You've got to give some credit to Wisconsin. [John] Tonje was -- he definitely, along with [Braden] Smith, were the best players in the league at that time. He played like one of them today. I thought we did a pretty good job on him most of the way, and he cut loose a little bit, and that's what great players do. And yet I thought our game plan, I thought we -- you know, they didn't get 19 3s. How many did they get, eight, nine? And they got a couple of those late. We just made some mistakes in some key runs, and that was the difference in the game. Both teams had seven turnovers. That's a hell of a basketball game. We outrebounded them, shot pretty much similar, shot pretty well from the line, so did they. So, probably a hell of a basketball game except for the couple things that happened that probably cost us."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.