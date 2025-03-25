Are Previous Game Concerns Real Issues for MSU?
The Michigan State Spartans are preparing for a Sweet Sixteen match-up with the Ole Miss Rebels this Friday as they look to continue their run in the NCAA Tournament.
This will be the second time the two teams have faced off in their program’s history, with the Spartans taking the only other game. Coincidentally enough, that game came in the second round of the Big Dance in 1999.
Chris Beard’s Rebels are currently playing excellent basketball, coming off of a dismantling of the Iowa State Cyclones in the Round of 32. It will take MSU’s A-plus game to move on to the Elite Eight.
However, Tom Izzo’s team has not played its best basketball despite winning both games by solid margins. The Spartans have struggled in a few key areas that could come back to bite them against the Rebels if they are not careful.
MSU has not been particularly sharp when taking care of the basketball. The Spartans have committed 20 turnovers through their first two tournament games.
New Mexico’s aggressive defense often forced the ball out of MSU’s hands on Sunday evening, which is something that cannot happen against a stingy Beard-coached team.
Ole Miss ranked eighth out of all tournament teams in turnovers forced with 14.2 per game. MSU must hold onto the basketball, or the Rebels will convert on its mistakes.
Another issue that has come up in these two games has been the Spartans’ free-throw shooting. A reliable team in the regular season, the Spartans have struggled at the line through their first two games.
MSU has connected on 34-of-49 free-throw attempts, good for 69.4 percent. Izzo’s team hit on almost 78 percent of its free throws in the regular season, so this drop in efficiency has been concerning.
Of course, the Spartans have struggled from beyond the arc all season, but the issue looked especially glaring against the Lobos. MSU hit just 4-of-15 3-pointers, something that cannot happen against a Rebels team that has hit on 49 percent of its attempts this postseason.
Outside of the 3-point shooting, these issues are fundamental concerns that will drive Izzo crazy. He will harp on them this week to ensure his team does not struggle with them on Friday night.
Quite simply, MSU cannot afford to, or they won’t see the Elite Eight.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan NationWHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.