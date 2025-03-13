Michigan State Ranked Highly in Impressive Stat
The Michigan State Spartans have displayed their highest quality of play against top-tier programs across the nation. Over the course of the regular season, the Spartans amassed the second-most Quad 1 wins in the country.
After Michigan State lost three out of four games in early February, the outlook on its season was rough. The Spartans were faced with a gauntlet of a schedule, and there were doubts about how they would close the season, facing seven straight Quad 1 opponents.
However, Michigan State finished the season on a tear, winning all seven games and earning a 12-4 record against Quad 1 opponents. The Spartans also clinched their first Big Ten title outright since 2018, with a program-record 17 conference games in a regular season.
The winning streak didn’t just boost the Spartans’ in-conference outlook. They have been praised as one of the best teams in the country, earning No. 7 in the AP Poll and being seen as a two-seed by the majority of bracket predictors.
The Spartans’ defense has proved to be one of the best in the country, stalling the conference’s best offenses in clutch time. Michigan State allowed no field goals in the final minutes in victories over Illinois, Maryland and Michigan in the final seven games that ignited the winning streak.
The only team that Michigan State trails in Quad 1 wins is Auburn, who holds the lead for the most in the country with 15. The Tigers won the SEC regular season title, playing a very difficult schedule as their conference is considered the best in college basketball.
Michigan State freshman guard Jase Richardson stepped up as a primary scoring option in the final stretch of the regular season once the freshman was promoted to the starting lineup by head coach Tom Izzo.
Richardson led the Spartans in scoring in four of the last six games and was named to the All-Big Ten Third-Team alongside Michigan State senior guard Jaden Akins.
With the Big Ten Tournament looming for the Spartans, Michigan State has the opportunity to earn a few more Quad 1 wins to improve its case before Selection Sunday on March 16.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan NationWHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as wellWHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.