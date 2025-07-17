Spartans' Fralick Gives Motivating Preview to Next Season
Michigan State women's basketball coach Robyn Fralick has made quite the impression in her first two seasons as head coach in East Lansing and has done so once again in a recent national interview that drew headlines regarding what is in store for her program.
Fralick sat down with Big Ten Network host Rick Pizzo to talk about this past season and the future for Spartans women's basketball. The response she gave ignites immense confidence in what the next several seasons hold for her, her players, and the outlook of MSU basketball around the country.
"It was the first NCAA Tournament win in seven seasons. That's a big deal," Fralick said. "Being a No. 7 seed is one of the highest seeds we've had in a while, too. We were ranked in the Top 25 almost the whole year. Those are all great things, those are all momentum builders. We're really excited about what we're doing at Michigan State.
"We have kids that are really excited. Our first season, we set the school record for made 3s. This past season, we set the program record for most steals in a year. We play an exciting brand, so we're going to keep doing that, keep building that, and keep finding the right kids that want to be a part of that, and we're really proud to be at Michigan State."
Very well said from the Spartans head coach, the only one in program history to make the NCAA Tournament in her debut year, and she's now done so in her first two years leading the program. Fralick is extremely passionate about this program and what she is quickly building from what she said to Pizzo.
The Spartans finished fifth in the Big Ten last season (22-10 overall) amongst arguably the best conference in the nation. They were bounced in the second round of the NCAA Tournament by No. 2-seeded NC State but earned a big-time win over No. 10 Harvard in the opening round.
Things are only looking brighter for Spartan basketball, and Fralick is leading the charge. She has big plans for where this program can go and what is in store for their future accomplishments. It will be exciting to watch her continue to develop MSU into a powerhouse in the Big Ten and the country.
