How MSU's Jaxon Kohler Has Risen to Stardom
The Michigan State Spartans are 6-0 ahead of a date with the North Carolina Tar Heels on Thanksgiving in Fort Myers.
The Spartans dismantled East Carolina on Tuesday afternoon, steamrolling the Pirates from the opening whistle and never looking back. MSU pushed the lead to above 40 at one point and eventually won by 33.
Tom Izzo has to be fired up about the way his team has played in the early parts of this season, as the Spartans are close to looking like a national championship contender. If the team can continue its hot three-point shooting, it should remain one of the best teams in the nation.
One of the reasons the Spartans have been such an impressive team has been the play of senior big man Jaxon Kohler. He has taken his game to another level through the season’s first six games.
How has Kohler arrived at this point, and how far can he take the Spartans?
Kohler was a four-star high school prospect out of American Fork, UT. His footwork, post moves, and shooting upside-down intrigued Izzo as a multi-year project who could eventually become a mainstay at MSU.
And that’s exactly what he has turned into.
Kohler dealt with injuries early in his Spartan career, including a foot surgery that cost him months of his sophomore season. That injury could have stunted his growth, but he came back strong and was a contributor for that MSU team.
Last season, Kohler was one of the Spartans’ best players. His competitive fire and effort under the basket and around the glass were valuable to an MSU team that went to the Elite Eight.
He helped the Spartans take down Illinois on the road in a major comeback, which sparked a winning streak that gave MSU the Big Ten title.
Kohler’s offensive game has improved since he arrived in East Lansing. He has developed a reliable three-point shot, and his post game is as smooth as ever.
Not only is he a better scorer, but he has also gotten quicker and stronger on the defensive end. That was one of the biggest knocks on him throughout his development, but he has become an above-average defender.
When MSU needs a bucket, it can throw it down to Kohler on the post or let him shoot it from the outside. He has become the team’s No.1 scoring option, averaging a career-high 15.2 points per game.
If his jump shot keeps falling, Kohler will give the Spartans the go-to scoring spark they need to beat the best teams they play. He could be the next Spartan senior to carry MSU to a Final Four.
