Spartans Star Freshman Needs More Opportunities
The No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (12-2) have received some impressive play in the beginning of the season from their stud freshman guard Jase Richardson. In his first 14 games of college basketball, he has shown his ability to make an immediate player as one of the younger guys.
Richardson is averaging just over 21 minutes per game and just over five shots per game. With how efficient he has been, shooting the ball 60.6% from the field, he must receive more shots and opportunities due to his unconscious numbers shooting the ball this year.
Despite scoring just three points in the Spartans win over the Ohio State Buckeyes last Friday, Richardson is still averaging 9.3 points per game as a freshman and has been an integral piece of this offense so far this year.
Coach Tom Izzo is a huge fan of giving Richardson even more chances.
"We need to get Jase [Richardson] eight or nine shots per game," Izzo said after Michigan State's win over Ohio State. "He's so efficient. I mean, his numbers are off the chart."
Over the past two games, Richardson has taken a combined nine shots instead of what Izzo had hopes to see which was eight or nine per game. Izzo is giving him the minutes, but it is on Richardson to take control and put up those shots.
Being a young guy on a nationally ranked team with a handful of veterans can be somewhat daunting. Richardson has to realize that he is one of the best players on this team and deserves to take a high volume of shots every single night. His confidence will rise as his experience grows.
It is a no brain decision to increase the Denver, Colorado native's playing time as he has the team's highest field goal percentage at the guard position. Only forward Coen Carr, along with centers Szymon Zapala and Carson Cooper are posting higher numbers.
There is a soothing feeling surrounding Richardson who has an unbelievable high ceiling through the rest of the season and into the next few years in East Lansing. With the success he has shown early in his career, there are no limitations for how great this kid can be.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.