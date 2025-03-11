WATCH: MSU's Izzo Talks Big Ten COTY, Conference Tourney, More
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- While it didn't seem to be in question, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo received the Big Ten Coach of the Year Award on Tuesday.
In a year when the conference was the largest it has ever been, Izzo proved he's still the face of it, leading the Spartans to a Big Ten regular season title and finishing the regular season with a seven-game win streak that included five-straight victories over ranked teams.
Izzo addressed the media shortly after receiving the award.
You can watch below:
Below is a partial transcript from Izzo's opening statement of his postgame press conference that followed his team's regular-season finale win over Michigan on Sunday:
Izzo: "As you get older, you don't know when you'll get another opportunity to enjoy something. But so many people I want to thank. I just think our marketing people are brilliant. Our AD, our president. And everybody did their job, and our fans and former players -- that's why I never wanted to leave this place. And I know every place has good things and bad things. We've had our share of bad things. But I just love the direction we're headed. I'm glad I stuck around to hopefully be part of this resurgence. And not for the athletics, for the program, I'm just talking about for all of us. So, the game was -- I thought we played awfully well first half. We really did, shot it better, didn't turn the ball over, two turnovers. They had a bunch of them. The second half, we started out good, we get that 25-point lead, and then, we were poor, and they were good. Give them credit, they were good. But we turned the ball over like I haven't seen. I mean, we're spin dribbling, we did some crazy things. And so, I think it'll be a good teaching point in the film session that you can't have those leads; you get in the tournament when it's one-and-done, and those things cost you. So, hopefully, we'll learn from it.”
Michigan State is the No. 1 overall seed in the Big Ten Tournament. Its quest for the conference tournament title will begin Friday in the quarterfinals.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.