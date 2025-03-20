MSU's Izzo on If He Would Return After Another Title
With Tom Izzo inching closer to the end of his career as Michigan State's head coach (though that timetable is anyone's guess), it would have been fair for one to assume that the legendary Spartan coach would call it if he were to win it all once more.
It's been 25 years since Izzo led the Spartans to glory, and the fact that seven of his eight Final Four appearances have not had the same result shows just how hard it is to reach that ultimate goal.
It has to be taxing. It has to be infuriating sometimes when you go so far and come up just short.
So wouldn't one last title be the perfect ending? One might think.
Izzo dispelled that assumption, however, during his appearance on the "Up and Adams Show with Kay Adams" on Thursday.
"You're going to cut the nets down, Coach," Adams said. "I think you're going to win, and then, my fear is that you're just going to ride off to the U.P."
"No, that ain't happening," Izzo said. "If get a win, if I can get back to a Final Four, if I can win tomorrow night, it starts this thing. But if that ever happens, awe, that will just re-energize me more. That will never happen [retiring after a national title]. I don't believe that you have to retire on a high note.
"I mean, I don't want to let it go down, but winning wouldn't do that for me at all. That would just -- it would be exhilarating, to be honest with you."
So, fear not Spartan fans. If Izzo delivers another title or makes another Final Four, he's not going to leave just yet.
It speaks to the competitor that Izzo is. When he gets a bite, he wants more. Perhaps that's one of the reasons he's been around so long -- he's seen a lot of success.
Another trip to the Final Four would be Izzo's ninth. He has a team that is capable of it, but it's going to have to take it one game at a time, as no team can be overlooked in the toughest tournament in sports.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.