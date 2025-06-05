Tom Izzo on What He Learned About New MSU AD J Batt
Michigan State Spartans head basketball coach Tom Izzo gave his initial thoughts on new athletic director J Batt who gave his introductory press conference in East Lansing on Wednesday afternoon. Izzo was thoroughly impressed with what Batt had to say to the masses and him individually.
Batt brings in a new era of Spartan athletics as he delivered some powerful messages during his press conference at, ironically named the Tom Izzo Football Building. Batt mentioned a heightened emphasis on fundraising, the importance of a successful football program, and asking questions.
Izzo addressed media members following the press conference. The Hall-of-Fame coach gave some impressive comments regarding what he thought of Batt's comments and the conversations between the two.
"When I first him (Batt), he has tremendous people skills," Izzo said. "The first thing he said to me is: Accountability and culture are big factors for him. As I talked to Nick (Saban) and other people, that's what seemed to be the common denominator. He was a leader, he was a guy that people put on committees, he said he would work tirelessly.
"I talked to his wife (Leah) about, 'We're not an 8-5 guy, are we?' and she said, 'No, he's not.' And I think all those things are important, but I think playing in an Olympic sport (soccer) and yet understanding how important football is, and basketball, I think understanding that, it was big when I heard him say that.
" ... (J said), 'When I get into fundraising, I'm in a different mode,' and that was exciting and meant something to me."
Batt was a fundraising powerhouse at Georgia Tech over the past five years and is bringing a wealth of knowledge and success to the Spartans' athletic department. He has experience as a collegiate athlete as well, as Izzo mentioned, as he was a 2001 soccer national champion at North Carolina.
From Batt's presser, there is a lot to like about his demeanor and the way that he spoke about Michigan State as a whole. Going forward, there should be a lot of confidence in his ability to make this a well-rounded athletic university, putting an emphasis on Michigan State's future football success.
