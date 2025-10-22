Michigan State's Tom Izzo Rips NCAA for Allowing Eligibility to G League Players
The NCAA has allowed two former G League players college eligibility over the last month. First, it was former G League player Thierry Darlan, who committed to Santa Clara and was ruled immediately eligible. On Tuesday, it was London Johnson, who committed to Louisville, and was also ruled immediately eligible.
These are new waters for the NCAA in the age of NIL and revenue sharing, where amateurism lines are blurred. The governing body has now taken the stance that G League players who have not played college basketball can retain their eligibility if they want to go back to school.
Michigan State's Tom Izzo believes something has to change, and was in clear disagreement with the NCAA's decision.
"You know, I'm going to get myself in trouble," Izzo began. "But I listen to people talk about how kids changed. Kids aren't the problem. We're the problem. This was sprung on us again yesterday where a guy can be in the G League for two or three years and then all of a sudden, he's eligible. Most of my people knew nothing about it. ...I am not real excited about the NCAA or whoever is making these decisions without talking to us, just letting it go because they're afraid they're going to get sued. ...To me, it's ridiculous. It's embarrassing."
A precedent has now been set that will be tough to walk back. Izzo knows it, and college basketball fans know it.