MSU's Holloman Has Thrived When the Stakes Are High
The Michigan State Spartans, as a collective team, have been clutch all season long, and after taking back first place in the Big Ten standings from in-state rival Michigan, the Spartans will look to continue their momentum down the stretch of the season.
While basketball is a team sport, there always seems to be one player to step up when the team needs them the most, and for MSU, that man has been junior guard Tre Holloman. In fact, Holloman has stayed hot for the Spartans when the games matter the most. Let's take a look at his production this season.
Starting in the clash with the Wolverines, Holloman put in a 18-point effort, drilling 60% of his shots from the field, 75% of his 3-point shots and even contributed on the defensive side, grabbing two rebounds while also tallying four assists.
Holloman is averaging under 10 points per game this season for MSU, but when the program needs him to step up, he will and does. Against the Big Ten's third leading offense in the Illinois Fighting Illinis, Holloman showed off he can be an offensive threat alongside his teammates.
In that clash with Illinois, Holloman once again shined. Drilling six of his 12 shot attempts, including his production from 3-point land (3-4), and putting up a 100% success rate from the free-throw line, Holloman's 14 points elevated MSU to victory.
This isn't a new phenomenon for Holloman also. Remember his performance against North Carolina? In the Spartans' overtime victory, Holloman once again showed up when MSU needed him the most.
Posting a season-high 19 points, along with a 55.6% success rate from the field, 50% from deep and seven assists in 36 minutes, Holloman joined the cause in the heat of the moment. That is a trait any professional team looks for out of these college athletes.
MSU will hit the road to take on No. 20 Maryland, a team that sits two games out of first place behind the Spartans. Maryland possesses the second-best offense in the Big Ten, which can only. bode well when looking at the trend that Holloman gives his squad in high-leverage games.
