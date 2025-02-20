Why Tre Holloman is MSU's Biggest X-Factor
The Michigan State Spartans are playing great basketball after losing three of four in the first week of February.
After two crucial victories over Illinois and Purdue, the Spartans play a pivotal conference game against Michigan on Friday that could propel them back into first place in the Big Ten.
While MSU has played well this season, it has not been perfect. Tom Izzo’s team struggles to shoot the ball from beyond the arc, which has hurt them at times this season.
When a certain lineup is not working, Izzo is unafraid to shake things up. He has made a few lineup changes this season, each resulting in success.
In November, Izzo inserted guard Tre Holloman into the starting lineup. That resulted in 13 consecutive wins for MSU, making it one of the best teams in the country.
After a rough stretch in February, Izzo sent Holloman back to the bench in favor of freshman Jase Richardson. Holloman has played good basketball off the bench, while Richardson’s offensive creation has been a welcome sight for the Spartans.
Whether Holloman is starting or coming off the bench, he is playing high-level basketball in his junior season, which has led to the Spartans being serious contenders in the conference.
For that reason, is Holloman the Spartans’ biggest X-factor?
It looks that way.
Holloman has been a vitally important part of this MSU team. He defends opposing guards at a high level and has been a good scorer and dribble penetrator.
Beyond his basketball skills, Holloman brings his teammates different energy and leadership intangibles. No matter how much he plays, he brings intensity and competitiveness every time he is on the court.
Holloman could improve his facilitating and ball-handling abilities. He still turns the ball over sloppily. Although he is a good passer, he must tighten his handle.
If Holloman reaches his ceiling, this MSU team has a great chance to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. The team needs his energy and presence on both ends of the floor.
Holloman may not be the Spartans’ best player, but there is an argument that he is the team’s most important player.
