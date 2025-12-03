Social Media Reacts To MSU Basketball's Eighth Straight Win
Michigan State was heading into its eighth game of the season undefeated, and it had high hopes against its first in-conference opponent, Iowa.
Such hope was reflected mightily by the Spartan Nation, who were very optimistic with the team because of their immense success thus far in the year, especially because they were ranked #7 in the nation before facing Iowa.
How Spartan Nation Reacted To MSU's Win Against Iowa
The game began with a very slow start by both teams, but much more in comparison with the Spartans, who only had nine points and attained a two-point lead after the first eight minutes of play.
Many blamed the slow start on Carson Cooper, who has not had the best season so far, but has not been awful by any means either, but as a starter, has left a bit to be desired.
The Spartans began heating up by the time the first half was beginning to near its end, and suddenly the two-point lead exploded into a 15-point lead, and it rarely stopped increasing.
This high level of play and dominance was what Spartan Nation expected going into the game, and they were satisfied with most of what they had seen.
However, many were upset with how the referees were officiating the game and the play of the Spartans' bigger players, and going into halftime, fans were happy but irked despite the 35-21 lead going into the half.
Whether or not the officiating was amazing, the team had momentum going into the half, and they kept that momentum going in full force once the second half began.
Very quickly, the Spartans established a 20-point lead, and, although it wavered slightly every now and then, they never looked back, and Spartan Nation was very happy with that.
In fact, the lead had stayed so steady for the remainder of the game that there was no need for anyone to post all that much; the game was basically over by that point.
By the time the team reached the final buzzer, the score was a dominant 71-52, and Michigan State was able to get its eighth straight win of the year to remain undefeated.
This accomplishment was met with a not-so-surprised celebration by Spartan Nation, and even by opposing fans, and they were very happy to watch the stability of the basketball squad compared to the struggles that the football team went through during their season.
