Spartans Upset Loss Not All Bad, Key Learning Moment
To be a great team, you must grind through adversity, and that is exactly what the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (18-3, 9-1) must do going forward if they want to accomplish the goals they have set this season. The recent loss to the USC Trojans (13-8, 5-5) can be a turning point for this season.
The Spartans simply played uncharacteristic basketball on the road last Saturday, losing for the first time in their past 14 contests. Despite many negatives that came from the upset, this team can turn those faults into motivating positives that will keep the Spartans on the straight and narrow.
Sometimes a kick in the rear is all a team needs when they get complacent in their winning ways. A wake-up call was necessary for this group to return to their brand of basketball and perform much better on the road. There is high potential in this Spartans team with a chance at another Final Four.
Despite only having two scorers in double figures, the Spartans were still highly competitive throughout the entire contest. It took a 42.1% shooting night from the field and a pitiful 57.9% from the free-throw line to lose a game that the Spartans never led.
The Trojans had three of their starters combine for 48 of the team's 70 points, something Michigan State rarely allows to happen. What makes it great is forcing opponents to use their entire team to beat it, which should continue to be a key asset for this team going forward.
Michigan State played arguably its worst game of the season and still found a way to have a chance at victory in the final minutes. There is motivation there, showing that this team can find an avenue to winning even at its worst.
For the Spartans to earn a much-needed bounce-back win over the UCLA Bruins (16-6, 7-4) on Tuesday, they must enter with a clean slate. No pressure is on this team to keep an undefeated conference record or 13-game win streak alive. They just have to go out and play ball.
Tuesday's contest is set for 10 p.m. EST.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.