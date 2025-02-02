MSU Has Inexcusable Scoring, Rebounding Effort
The Michigan State Spartans saw their 13-game win streak come to an end after dropping a game on the road to USC, 70-64.
The Trojans jumped all over the Spartans from the jump, as Tom Izzo’s team fell into an early hole and was never able to climb out of it.
USC’s Desmond Claude was a dominating presence in the game, as the big guard scored 19 efficient points and fended off every Spartan run.
MSU made many attempts to cut into the lead but was never able to get over the hump due to too many self-inflicted errors. Whether it was offensive fouls or poor half-court possessions, the Spartans got in their own way too often to ever have a real chance of winning.
Two of the biggest reasons the Spartans’ winning streak ended were their offensive performance and their lack of effort on the boards. In two areas where it is usually strong, MSU struggled.
MSU shot just 42 percent from the field and 33 percent from 3-point range. USC’s zone defense stifled the Spartans, forcing them to settle for mid-range jumpers that did not fall.
The 3-point struggles were maximized in this loss, as they were easy to overlook when the team was winning games by considerable margins. Now, knocking down these shots must be a focus moving forward.
MSU has continued to manufacture open looks but has not connected on them. This game played right into the Trojans’ hands, as they forced the Spartans to beat them beyond the arc. They did not.
Izzo’s team's rebounding effort on Saturday afternoon was inexcusable. While MSU outrebounded the Trojans, USC does not have a true big man, so the effort was one-sided and not in the Spartans’ favor. The Trojans grabbed 10 offensive rebounds and hustled for more opportunities on the glass.
When MSU got a crucial stop, USC would come down with the rebound in the second half. Any chance the Spartans had at a comeback would be diminished by not grabbing the board.
It was a matter of time before the Spartans slipped up, and it happened in a game they had opportunities to win.
These things must be cleaned up before the Spartans take on UCLA on Tuesday night.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.