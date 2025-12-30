3 Observations from a Fast-Paced MSU Win over Cornell

EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Monday night's score belonged in the NBA a lot more than it belonged in the Breslin Center.

" Michigan State 114, Cornell 97 " is a score where the teams could easily be substituted for the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers. Buckets were not hard to come by, which could be a good or bad thing, depending on one's perspective.

Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr., left, and forward Jesse McCulloch, right, celebrate after a basket against the Cornell Big Red at the Breslin Center on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Alas, the ninth-ranked Spartans got the win relatively comfortably. With the New Year approaching, so does a new schedule. MSU is only facing Big Ten teams from here until March Madness. Some aspects of the team must improve as the opponents become more consistently difficult.

Here are three observations from Michigan State's final non-conference game of the season:

Needed Wake-Up Call Early

Cornell Big Red head coach Jon Jaques claps his hands while watching his team face the Michigan State Spartans at the Breslin Center on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The game seemed to really start at 7:10 p.m. for Michigan State, rather than 7 p.m. Cornell jumped out to a 15-4 lead before it seemed like anyone had figured out what was going on. MSU’s defense was giving Cornell, the nation’s leader in three-point baskets made per game, too many looks from deep, but it was also allowing more looks at the rim than usual.

Michigan State was in adjustment mode for much of the first half, not taking its first lead until the game was 15 minutes in. These are not starts that the Spartans can have happen moving forward. Going down 11 early at likely undefeated No. 13 Nebraska on Friday might be too large a hole for MSU to climb out of. The Spartans had enough talent to skate by the Big Red on Monday, but the early intensity has to be higher moving forward.

Better Defense Early in the Second Half

Michigan State's Divine Ugochukwu gets into a defensive stance while defending Cornell's Cooper Noard at the Breslin Center on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Giving up 97 points is never great. That number is a little deceiving, though, given how the game went. Cornell scored 31 points in the final eight minutes of the game, and 14 in the final 2:30. Michigan State’s lead was 23 and 26 points, respectively, at those points, and the game's final result had been decided.

Given the pace of the game, the road team was really not in that much of a groove. Cornell only scored 12 points during the first 10 minutes of the second half, whereas Michigan State had 30. That stretch extended the Spartans’ slim two-point lead at the break to an insurmountable 20-point advantage.

Season Above ‘Best-Case Scenario’

Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo watches on during his team's game against the Cornell Big Red on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, at the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

This game may not have been the absolute best MSU can do, but the start to the season has been about as good as one could hope for. Michigan State is ranked ninth nationally and 12-1 entering the gauntlet that is a Big Ten schedule.

But the early-season schedule has not been easy, either. The Spartans have beaten current AP No. 12 North Carolina, No. 18 Arkansas and No. 25 Iowa, along with wins over Kentucky (first team out of the AP Poll) and Penn State. MSU’s only loss has been against sixth-ranked Duke.

"I hate to admit it, but every coach puts down his schedule, and he probably looks at the best-case scenario and the worst-case scenario," Tom Izzo said postgame. "My best-case scenario probably would've been 11-2. My worst-case scenario probably would've been 9-4, 10-3."

Michigan State will have another case to get another marquee win on Friday, as it heads to face those 13th-ranked Cornhuskers. Tip-off that day is a late one — 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo answers a question at his press conference following a game against Cornell. MSU won, 114-97. | Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's game against Cornell when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW