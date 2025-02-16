WATCH: Everything Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo Said After Record-Breaking Win Over Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Michigan State coach Tom Izzo finally clinched the record for most conference wins by a Big Ten head coach with his team's 79-65 road win over Illinois on Saturday.
The Spartans found themselves down 16 at one point but put together two significant runs, one to close out each half, which ultimately made the difference.
Michigan State earned its 20th win of the year, and for Izzo, it's No. 354 against Big Ten opponents, as he passed the legendary Bob Knight.
Izzo addressed the media after the game. You can watch below:
Below is a transcript from Izzo's opening statement:
Izzo: "Well, boy, whoever said about the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, there's no question that our loss to Indiana was one of my lowest of my career because of the way we played. And give them credit the way they played. And disappointed a lot of people at home. But to get back off the ground and do what these guys did tonight, especially when they got down 16 and the place was hopping and Terrance's [Shannon Jr.] shirts and jersey and everything they did for him, which was really classy. In fact, speaking of classy, he just came into my locker room and congratulated me, and I said, 'If you wouldn't have played here, I would have got this done a lot earlier.' Because we had a lot of losses to that guy. But Brad [Underwood] is a good friend, and this was a hell of an environment and I can't think of a better way to bounce back than winning here because there's been some wars over the years, and I have great respect for their program. But wow, what a win for us. We played pretty well most of the way. We had some stretches early where we didn't, and they capitalized, but to outrebound, to have seven turnovers, which was a season low for a team that turns it over too much was great."
Michigan State will look to build on this win when it takes on No. 7 Purdue at the Breslin Center on Tuesday.
