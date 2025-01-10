WATCH: Michigan State's Jaden Akins Speaks After Win Over Washington
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- No. 16 Michigan State handled one of its four new Big Ten foes, Washington, 88-54, victory in what was perhaps the Spartans' most impressive win of the season so far.
The Spartans' scoring load was yet again led by senior guard Jaden Akins, who recorded a game-high 20 points in the victory. He was 2-of-6 from 3-point range and 8-13 overall.
Akins addressed the media after the game.
You can watch some of his media availability below:
Below is a partial transcript from Michigan State coach Tom Izzo's opening statement of his postgame press conference:
Izzo: "Well, when you have a game like that, it's hard to even know what to say except -- that was Matt Larson that said it walking up the steps -- I hope every media person, every alum, every student and every fan, appreciates the specialness we have here. The alumni reunions that we have every year are incredible, but for that many former Izzone members to come back over 20 and 30 years was special. Special for me, I think special for my team. And I almost felt sorry for Washington; I mean, they probably thought they were coming in here and there’d be no students. And that group was so good and so fired up; there was no entitlement, none of them left, none of them transferred. They were unbelievable. And I could have stayed there for a half hour after and thanked each and every one of them. But in all the things that happen, please appreciate that this place is different. It’s different. You can say it about places all over -- this place is damn different. And I'm just thankful for them, I'm thankful for our marketing people, I'm thankful for our Izzone coach and I'm thankful for all the people that put in the work to get this thing done. I don't want to make it bigger than the game, but for Tom Izzo, it's bigger than the game. And when Matt said it to me walking up the steps, I thought it was special."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.