WATCH: Michigan State's Jaden Akins Talks Oakland, More
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State senior guard Jaden Akins has been having an admirable final campaign with the Spartans so far this season.
Akins is leading the team in scoring so far, averaging 13.0 points per game. His play has been a huge reason the Spartans have gotten off to the 8-2 start they have.
Akins and his team are now preparing for a meeting with Oakland, a matchup he is quite familiar with.
While addressing the media on Friday, Akins discussed what can be expected from the Golden Grizzlies, his team's development so far this season and more.
You can watch below:
Below is a transcript from Michigan State coach Tom Izzo's opening statement from his press conference on Friday:
Izzo: "Well, interesting week. You're playing well and then you get 10 days off. And you got to play my good friend [Greg] Kampe and a team that's been a little up and down. But they've kind of gone through what we went through -- they're missing some shots early, and guys that have shot 35 and 36%, so it's always scary. Plays that funky zone; I don't know where he got it from, but it's hard to scout. The good news is I don't know what he's doing, and sometimes, I don't know if he knows what he's doing with it. But it's been very effective, and that's why he made a run like he made last year. A very good coach. I'm pleased to say our guys made it through finals well. We practiced a couple days during finals just to get a sweat up, and then yesterday, pretty good, and today was a very good practice for us. And now, we'll go Saturday and Sunday and then go down there on Monday and play Tuesday. So, go a lot of days without playing a game, it's always worrisome, but at the same time, I think it was a good little break after the Maui, after the things we did. We're trying to correct some things, get a little better defensively with our ball screens, improve a couple people right now and how they're shooting, like Tre [Holloman] and Book [Xavier Booker], and that's what you do when you have some time off."
